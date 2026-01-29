Videos from Kunle Afolayan's watch party of Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens in Oyo state have emerged online

The event was attended by movie stars like Sola Sobowale, Saidi and Fathia Balogun, among others

The highlight was the moment Afolayan addressed the alleged feud between him and Ibrahim Chatta

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has addressed reports of rivalry between his film village and that of fellow filmmaker Ibrahim Chatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 28, at the watch party of Anikulapo: The Ghoul Awakens held at Igbojaye, Oyo state, with Chatta in attendance, Afolayan dismissed the claims.

According to Afolayan, he and Chatta were working towards preserving culture and heritage, not competing with each other.

He said:

“We are both doing everything possible to uplift the glory of all, not just our ancestors, but the lineage and where we are from, from the root. There’s Afri Chatta in Oyo. If you haven’t been there, you should go. Many of the films you’ve seen, like Ageshinkole, were shot at Afri Chatta Resorts and Film Studio. There is no competition! We are not even doing the same thing. And this is the first time he is going to come here. Even though I’ve invited him several times, I’m guilty too,” Afolayan said.

He also made a remark about cinema projects in Nigeria, saying:

“I don't want 2 billion or 1 billion in cinema, if I wouldn’t be able to take N10 million.”

The likes of Kiekie, Broda Shaggi, Papi Luwe, Sola Kosoko, Gabriel Afolayan, among other Nollywood stars, were present at the event.

While Afolayan is the founder of KAP Film Village and Resort, Chatta runs Afri Chatta Resorts and Film Village, both located in Oyo state.

The video of Kunle Afolayan dismissing claims of rivalry between him and Ibrahim Chatta is below:

Comments as Afolayan Dismisses Rivalry with Chatta

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of their fans applauded the unity between them. Read the comments below:

tolux_07 commented:

"These Egbon’s too sabi love and light, no need for beef healthy and progressive competition is allowed."

irenimoyan2012 reacted:

"Ibrahim shatta is a very gentle man."

knghonouredguy wrote:

"I don’t want 1billion views ti mionile gba 10m."

seyirants commented:

"My favourites. There’s def a competition tho but a very healthy one. life is all about competition.

jerrykay999 said:

"Let say the truth those cinemas are cheating the producer."

rabaya444 commented:

"I don't think if they are not making money at the cinema they will keep doing it especially someone like Funke."

minahtintoh said:

"Oja ti je egbon yi But he said something that's very deep, "I don't billion views ti mi nilegba 10 million" ,that's a very deep statement

Source: Legit.ng