Former senator, Dino Melaye, shared a video of himself in a luxury car abroad while speaking about Nigeria’s condition and the leaders, but the message quickly sparked reactions online

Instead of praise, the video opened old wounds online, with many users reminding Melaye that he once served as a lawmaker, accusing him of hypocrisy for criticising leaders after leaving office

The comment section turned heated as netizens made accusations, expressed frustrations, and reminded him of his years in government

Nigerian politician and former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has come under heavy fire online after sharing a video abroad where he drove a luxury car through an attractive location while criticising Nigerian leaders.

In his post, Senator Dino Melaye expressed frustration over Nigeria’s condition, contrasting it with the development he observed abroad.

Nigerians criticise former Senator Dino Melaye for calling Nigerian leaders wicked while showing off luxury abroad.

He called for a genuine nation where corrupt leaders would face justice and competent people would be in power.

His message stated that Nigeria must be rebuilt and that change is possible if citizens commit to fixing the country.

"See country, God help us to build a true nation where our wicked leaders will be in jail and the right people in power. Nigeria must be fixed. YES WE CAN."

Nigerians quickly flooded the senator's comment section, dragging him for making such statements despite being part of the political class.

Many asked what Dino achieved during his time in the National Assembly, insisting that his constituency remained poor and underdeveloped even though funds were allocated for projects.

Dino Melaye gets dragged by Nigerians for criticising leaders while flaunting abroad.

Some users pointed out that he once switched political parties and benefited from the same system he now condemns.

Others said if Nigeria had stricter laws, Melaye himself would face punishment and jail term, stressing that his words lacked sincerity because his actions did not match them.

Several comments mocked the irony of him enjoying life abroad while calling other leaders wicked.

Nigerians on social media accused Dino Melaye of living lavishly on public wealth, flaunting expensive cars and foreign trips while ordinary Nigerians struggled.

Others noted that politicians often become vocal about corruption only after leaving office, portraying themselves as patriots once they are no longer in power.

For many Nigerians online, Melaye’s post was seen as another example of leaders preaching change from outside the system they once benefited heavily from, while citizens continue to suffer at home.

Check out Dino Melaye's post that set him up for dragging below:

Netizens react to Dino Melaye's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@DanielRegha said:

"What did you build during your time in power? Let's see your accomplishments as a former Senator and House of Reps member? Didn't u also once decamp to the APC?"

@YakoRhals commented:

"I am sure if Nigeria was China, you would not be alive today. Your kind only work for your stomach, not Nigeria. You are only playing to the gallery to make it seem to people in the country that you want good for the country, but any discerning person will see that your words lack sincerity. Your actions do not match your words."

@KabassaMohawk wrote:

"the Irony of this tweet ! Egbon Dino!! Please fear God now ! You have been a 2 time Rep Member! A Senator ! Please show me some of your constituency projects when you were in office! And I swear if don't show you good projects it will not be well with you !"

@AyanbisiAT reacted:

"See as Dino Melaye Dey whine him constituents & Nigerian people. If your fake prayer for the country gets answered, you should be behind bars."

@OfficiaEdoOsasB commented:

"The irony is thick. The same Dino who was a senator just a few years ago, collecting fat allowances and commissioning substandard projects, now cruising Dubai calling other leaders 'wicked' and should be in jail. Once they're out of power (or out of the looting circle), suddenly they're born-again patriots. Nigeria politicians classic playbook: chop, clean mouth, then shout 'corruption' from abroad"

@uglyfreak077 wrote:

"Nigerian politicians become conscious and begin to differentiate between good and bad as soon as they leave public office. This coming from you is the height of hypocrisy. You were part and parcel of the problem, sir. While your agitation and support for the masses are well known, what about the corruption that happened right under your nose? Had you spoken out, perhaps we would be in a better place by now, because you had the love and trust of the people. Even now, if you cannot change or impact everyone, you could at least start within your community, but instead, you choose to fill your house with expensive cars. With due respect, sir, I do not think you have the moral right to say this, SDM."

@Idara47 reacted:

"This is coming from you who stole our commonwealth and be flaunting cars and frivolity in our faces, God will judge you, now you are enjoying our collective resources in another man's land who has put in place a working system for his people, my God punish you Mr Dino Melaye for gaslight Nigerians"

Group slams Melaye over leadership record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a grassroots political group in Kogi state criticised former Senator Dino Melaye over his comments about another lawmaker.

The Ijumu Voters Forum described Dino as a comedian whose commentary should not be taken seriously.

The group questioned his academic background, effectiveness in office, and quality of representation during his time in the National Assembly.

They highlighted an abandoned fuel station project in Ayetoro Gbede that had been left unattended for nearly 15 years. The forum said the project could have provided jobs and stimulated business if completed, but it stood as a reminder of neglect.

