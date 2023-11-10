Dino Melaye's presence in the Nigerian political scene cannot be overlooked as he has remained relevant at the top for over ten years

At just 49, the former lawmaker has become a formidable force in the Peoples Democratic Party and a household name

From politics to fashion to being a socialite, a philanthropist, and even a musician, Senator Melaye is nothing but a hybrid being

Lokoja, Kogi - Dino Melaye is a Nigerian politician, former senator, and charismatic figure known for his flamboyant style and outspoken nature.

Born on January 1, 1974, in Kano State, Nigeria, Melaye gained prominence as a member of the Nigerian Senate, representing Kogi West Senatorial District.

He is a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and has been involved in various controversies throughout his political career.

Melaye is recognised for his political endeavours and foray into the entertainment industry, where he has dabbled in music and acting.

Here are some key facts to know about him:

1. Early Life and Education

Dino Melaye was born on January 1, 1974, in Kano State, Nigeria. He hails from the Okun-speaking region of Kogi State.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geography from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master's in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the same institution.

2. Political Career

Melaye became a household name in the political scene as a member of the House of Representatives in Nigeria, representing the Kabba/Ijumu federal constituency from 2007 to 2011.

He later became a Senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial District from 2015 to 2019.

Melaye is currently the governorship candidate of the PDP in the upcoming gubernatorial poll in Kogi state slated for Saturday, November 11.

3. Controversial Statements

Melaye is known for his outspoken and often controversial statements. He has been involved in numerous public disputes with other politicians and government officials on social media and in the Nigerian Senate.

In 2017, Melaye faced allegations of certificate irregularities, including his assertion of earning a Geography degree from Ahmadu Bello University and a Harvard University degree.

Many of these claims remain unverified, but Melaye remains steadfast in maintaining their authenticity.

4. Political Affiliation

Throughout his career, Melaye has switched political parties multiple times.

He has been a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

His frequent party switches have fueled speculation about his political motives and alliances.

5. Legal Troubles

Melaye has faced several legal issues during his political career, including allegations of bribery and corruption.

He has been arrested and detained on multiple occasions, but he has also accused the government of targeting him for political reasons.

6. Social Media Presence

Dino Melaye is an active and influential figure on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

He uses his online presence to voice his opinions on political matters and engage with his followers.

7. Controversial Lifestyle

Melaye is known for his extravagant lifestyle, often flaunting luxury cars, designer clothing, and other expensive possessions on social media.

His ostentatious displays have garnered both admiration and criticism.

8. Activism and Philanthropy

Apart from his political career, Melaye has been involved in various social and philanthropic activities, such as donating relief materials to the less privileged and providing financial assistance to needy individuals.

9. Musical Ventures

In a surprising turn of events, Dino Melaye has ventured into the music industry, releasing songs and music videos that have garnered significant attention and, at times, humorous reactions.

He appeared in the music video of Nigerian fast rising music star Kach in the song titled Dino.

Kach was the son of the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ibe Kachukwu.

10. Public Perception

Dino Melaye is a polarising figure in Nigerian politics, with supporters praising his fearlessness in confronting the government and opponents criticising his flamboyant lifestyle and controversial statements.

He has made a name for himself through his outspoken nature, frequent party switches, legal troubles, and larger-than-life personality.

His actions and statements continue to make headlines in Nigerian politics, ensuring he remains a prominent and divisive figure in the country's political landscape.

