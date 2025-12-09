Hon Taufiq Isa condemned Dino Melaye’s verbal attack on Hon Leke Abejide as disappointing and insulting to the values of the Okun people

Isa praised Abejide’s calm leadership and visible community impact across Yagba and Okun land

He stated that Melaye was remembered more for controversies than development and urged Abejide to remain focused

A former Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area, Hon Taufiq A. Isa, has sharply criticised former Senator Dino Melaye over what he described as an unnecessary and disappointing verbal attack on Hon Leke Abejide, the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency.

Melaye had, at the weekend, taken aim at Abejide while commenting on recent developments within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Uproar breaks out as Dino Melaye, a former senator, is slammed for verbally attacking Hon Leke Abejide of the Yagba Federal Constituency. Photo credit: @abdullahayofel

Source: Facebook

In a statement personally signed and released to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Hon Isa said Melaye’s remarks were viewed across Okun land as “deeply disappointing and unbecoming of anyone who has enjoyed the privilege of public office”.

Okun people value dignity and culture

Hon Isa said Melaye’s comments ran contrary to the values upheld by the Okun people.

“Okun land is home to men and women of honour, culture, and discipline. We value respect, humility, and service above noise and theatrics,” he said.

He added that the “unprovoked verbal attack on Hon Leke Abejide… is seen by many as an insult not just to his person, but to the collective dignity of the Okun people”.

Abejide praised for calm leadership and community impact

The former council chair described Abejide as a “cultured, calm, and focused leader whose leadership is rooted in service rather than drama”.

He noted that Abejide’s interventions and empowerment efforts had been felt “not only in Yagba land but across Okun communities”, listing support for students, youth and women empowerment schemes, community engagements, and development initiatives as part of his contributions.

“Our people can see, touch, and testify to these efforts. They are real, visible, and appreciated. It is therefore not surprising that Hon Abejide enjoys the love, respect, and goodwill of Okun sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora," Isa said.

Melaye remembered ‘more for controversies’

In contrast, Hon Isa said many citizens of Okun land remembered Melaye’s years in office “more for controversies than for concrete, lasting development”.

“Leadership is judged not by volume of words or political drama, but by results and meaningful impact on the lives of the people.

Outrage spreads as ex-senator Dino Melaye is criticised for launching a verbal attack on Hon Leke Abejide of Yagba Federal Constituency. Photo credit: @Okwullu

Source: Twitter

“On this measure, the difference is clear to the ordinary man in Isanlu, Egbe, Odo-Ere, Mopa, Ijumu, and Kabba," he said.

Call for calm and continued focus

Appealing to Abejide to remain steadfast, Hon Isa urged him not to be distracted by what he described as attempts to “remain relevant through attacks”.

“Gone are the days when Okun people were easily swayed by insults, propaganda, or political showmanship. We are now guided by wisdom, evidence, and performance.

“Oju ti la, Okun ti mo ohun ti o dara fun ara wa. We cannot be distracted by bitterness. He has our support, our confidence, and our prayers as he continues to deliver on his promise of quality representation and meaningful development for Okun land," he said.

“Why I've been quiet,” Dino Melaye speaks

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, has explained that his recent silence in the political space was due to his academic pursuits.

Melaye, who featured on Prime Time, a programme on Arise Television on Monday, September 8, disclosed that he deliberately stepped back from Nigeria's political arena to concentrate on his studies.

Source: Legit.ng