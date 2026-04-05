A man, who is a water specialist and entrepreneur, has opened up about his short experience driving American missionary Alex Barbir in Nigeria

Barbir is an American humanitarian, missionary, and founder of Building Zion, a Christian organisation focused on aid work in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region

While some sections of Nigerians have accused Barbir of being a foreign spy, a man who moved with and drove Barbir has made public something unusual he noticed

Ichor Joshua, a water specialist and entrepreneur who moved with and drove American missionary Alex Barbir in Nigeria, has shared something unusual he observed when they were on the go.

Barbir, an American missionary best known for his hands-on aid work in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, has come under fire from some Nigerians for his criticism of the Tinubu-led administration and for being vocal over the incessant terrorist and herdsmen attacks in the north, which have ravaged residents and sacked communities.

Ichor Joshua observed that strange cars followed his SUV when he drove Alex Barbir in Nigeria. Photo Credit: Ichor Joshua

Source: Facebook

Alex Barbir: Man's unusual observation

Sharing his pictures with Barbir, Joshua, in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 5, disclosed that he noticed that his SUV was constantly being followed by some strange cars during the short time he moved with and drove Barbir in Nigeria.

He observed the same strange cars following him even when he was no longer with Barbir. Joshua claimed that evil was working very hard in Nigeria to silence the truth and keep the faithful under bondage.

Joshua, however, declared that the truth can never be hidden under the sun. In his words:

"For the short time I moved with and drove Mr Barbir in Nigeria, my SUV was constantly followed by strange cars even when I was no longer with him. Evil is working so hard in Nigeria to silence the truth and keep the faithful under bondage, unfortunately truth can never be hidden under the sun. Neither are we people you can easily kill (rooted and bathed in the word of the spirit). Until bravery stares this evil in the face and challenges it, we may be very far from a solution."

Ichor Joshua stated that the truth can never be hidden. Photo Credit: Ichor Joshua

Source: Facebook

See Ichor Joshua's Facebook post below:

Alex Barbir: Man's observation stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Kadoon's Creativity said:

"You're absolutely right sir, until we bravely stare at evil in face ✅, may God continue to protect you all 🙏."

Kpeibee Samuel Sesugh said:

"Evil has deeply rooted in this country. There's a lot of work to do."

Genesis Ogbaji said:

"God pass them."

Mabweh Geofrey said:

"May God help us."

Sefa Ter said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 is a failed state and cannot work the earlier we know the better for us,we lives with wild animals who [expletive] blood for their god.

"The days of preaching one Nigeria are over."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US Embassy had clarified its visa validity reduction for Nigerians.

US Embassy's message to Nigerian Christians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US Embassy had sent a fresh message to Christians in Nigeria.

The U.S said it launched a Joint Working Group with Nigeria in Abuja last week to address President Trump’s Country of Particular Concern designation. The Joint Working Group is to work on reducing violence, strengthening security, and holding perpetrators accountable.

The US Mission Nigeria said both countries are working together towards a safer future where all Nigerians can practice their faith freely. This was contained in a post shared via its X handle @USinNigeria on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng