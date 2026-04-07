VeryDarkMan filed a formal petition with the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money through false pretences after she falsely claimed to have stage 4 breast cancer and solicited funds from Nigerians

The activist revealed the amount he donated directly to Blessing CEO's account after her public cancer appeal and noted the contribution left him financially strained and contributed to severe ulcers requiring expensive medical care

The Ratel President said the petition was approved for full investigation, and urged citizens not to support actions that exploit compassion, emphasising that many Nigerians face genuine health challenges and rely on public goodwill

Popular social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has taken formal legal steps against self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, following her controversial claim of battling stage 4 breast cancer.

Blessing CEO has been in the headlines for weeks after claiming that she is battling breast cancer and pleaded for public donations, which has sparked widespread reactions online and calls for her arrest from Nigerians, including celebrities such as Nkechi Blessing and Sarah Martins.

VeryDarkMan takes legal action against Blessing CEO as police begin investigation into alleged fake cancer claim scandal. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared through his Instagram account on Tuesday evening, VDM stated that he submitted a petition to the Inspector-General of Police in Abuja, accusing Blessing CEO of obtaining money under false pretences, forgery, false representation and conduct likely to defraud the public.

He said the petition was approved for full investigation on 7 April 2026.

VeryDarkMan explained that he had donated ₦150 directly to Blessing CEO’s account after she publicly announced she was suffering from stage 4 cancer and appealed for financial support.

The social media critic narrated that the donation left him financially strained and eventually contributed to severe ulcers, which required costly medical treatment.

According to him, when he later discovered that Blessing CEO did not have the disease, he decided to pursue legal action to ensure accountability.

The Ratel President emphasised that many Nigerians genuinely struggle with serious health conditions and depend on public goodwill to raise money for treatment, making false claims particularly harmful.

He emphasised that the police investigation would go ahead without interference and urged citizens not to support actions that exploit compassion.

According to him, Blessing CEO would have to face the consequences of her actions.

Watch VeryDarkMan's full video about Blessing CEO below:

Nigerians react to VDM's petition

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Huncho_Rebirth said:

"Omoh Blord go soon get babe for prison."

@gasafiyanu commented:

"VDM transferred 150 naira and used thousands to file a petition to the IG of police. Indeed, we are learning new things."

@dammy4trueluv wrote:

"Blessing CEO never know the gravity of what she has done."

@ItsBrightezzy reacted:

"She loves controversy and drama. Now she will have plenty of it. She better look for fairly used cancer to obtain."

@JohnEtebom said:

"As it should be, not all those people doing chochocho with zero action."

@Amy_Carshew commented:

"Can't believe people actually donated money for that woman."

@Asap_Rhap wrote:

"If na me be blessing CEO, she suppose better find cancer borrow even if na stage 1 cancer make she borrow am because this season film she put her head."

VeryDarkMan moves against Blessing CEO after donating money and uncovering the truth behind her cancer claim. Photo: verydarkblackman/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

VDM reveals condition to forgive Blord

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan revealed condition under which he would forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and withdraw the legal case against him.

The development came after a Federal High Court ordered Blord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations linked to a case filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng