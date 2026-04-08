Daddy Freeze has responded to calls for the EFCC to arrest him following his interview with Blessing CEO, who made controversial stage 4 breast cancer claims that later sparked massive backlash

During a live session, the media personality questioned why people were calling for his arrest, asking if he had raised donations for Blessing CEO, while maintaining that he still believes she has some form of cancer

Social media users flooded the comment section of Daddy Freeze's livestream, with many Nigerians criticising his earlier support for Blessing CEO, while others said he only gave her the benefit of the doubt

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has responded to growing calls for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest him following his interview with Blessing CEO.

The controversy stems from Blessing CEO’s claim of battling stage 4 breast cancer, which later turned out to be backed by a fake medical report. She had sought donations from Nigerians, sparking outrage and demands for her arrest.

Daddy Freeze defends himself after Nigerians demand EFCC arrest him over Blessing CEO's controversial cancer claims interview. Photo: daddyfreeze/efcc/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The matter escalated when social media critic VeryDarkMan announced that he had filed a petition against Blessing CEO with the Inspector General of Police in Abuja, accusing her of obtaining money under false pretences.

Amidst this, some Nigerians began pointing fingers at Daddy Freeze, saying he should also be held accountable for giving her a platform to make the claims.

Reacting during a live session, Daddy Freeze questioned why people wanted him arrested when he never raised donations for Blessing CEO.

He explained that he had believed her story at first, just like many Nigerians who donated, because he did not think anyone would lie about cancer.

He added that the medical report she sent to him was the same one that was later exposed as fake.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@vannyluv_ said:

"But you supported her before na, u were backing her and even said you recommended the hospital for test."

@iamhopeezea commented:

"As am watching this, I just keep remembering how she was confidently telling the Victim's brother lets go to court. I dont know you and I dont know your sister on Daddy Frz life the other day."

@ezeliorachinaza wrote:

"Blessing too do and you know it daddy freeze."

@falihairs reacted:

"DF was simply being a good friend, giving her the benefit of the doubt despite some inconsistencies in her story. However, there were noticeable gaps in her explanation, as she couldn't clearly describe her discovery process, biopsy experience, or confidently pronounce key medical terms like mastectomy or oncologist. I have watched her videos and I know she is far more intelligent than how she came to that live."

@olusolaalalade said:

"At this point, there is no hiding place for her. There shouldn't be any negotiation with her. Let the law take its place."

@ajikolayo wrote:

"But DF, it's very obvious she's lying, I dont know why u didn't realise that from the point of forgery sef. But I understand the fact that you wanted to give her benefits of doubt. Blessing CEO really messed up! I cant imagine what she was thinking."

Daddy Freeze addresses arrest calls, says he still believes Blessing CEO has cancer despite fake medical report controversy. Photo: daddyfreeze/officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze reacts to King Mitchy's controversy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to a viral incident involving social media influencer King Mitchy, whose alleged death story spread online.

He questioned how she could go live and drink a poisonous substance, saying such actions send the wrong message to young people.

The media personality added that if she survives, she should face consequences, while also expressing concern about what children who use social media might learn from such behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng