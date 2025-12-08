A Kogi grassroots forum has criticised Dino Melaye and said his public remarks carried no weight compared to Leke Abejide’s development record

A grassroots political group in Kogi State has taken aim at former Senator Dino Melaye over his recent criticism of the Chairman of the House Committee on Customs, Hon Leke Abejide.

The Ijumu Voters Forum said Melaye’s remarks had no value and described him as a comedian whose commentary should not be taken seriously.

The forum said Melaye’s own record in public office did not place him in a position to challenge any leader on behalf of the Okun people.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, December 2, the group also questioned his academic background, effectiveness in office, and quality of representation when he served in the National Assembly.

Steady leadership record questioned by Melaye

The criticism followed Melaye’s comments on the internal crisis in the African Democratic Congress. The group said the former senator failed to provide credible leadership during his years in public service and that his reputation was shaped more by theatrics than achievement.

Hon Eleta Kelvin Oluseyi, coordinator of the Forum, said Melaye lacked the moral standing to apologize or speak for the people of Kogi West.

He said the former senator’s time in office was defined by drama that overshadowed development.

According to the group:

“Leadership is measured by impact, and by that standard, his record falls short of what the people of Kogi West deserved.”

It said Melaye became known nationwide for stunts, quarrels, and viral moments that did not translate into improvements for his constituents.

The Forum said the district did not witness sustainable empowerment or employment programs during his tenure. It added that there were no landmark projects that changed daily life for residents of Okun communities.

Concerns over abandoned projects in Melaye's constituency

One example cited by the group was the abandoned fuel station project in Ayetoro Gbede, which it said had been left unattended for nearly fifteen years. The forum said the project could have stimulated local business activities and provided jobs for young people if it had been completed. It claimed the site stood as a reminder of neglect while Melaye expanded his business interests in various international cities.

The forum urged Hon Leke Abejide to ignore what it called needless political distractions and continue delivering constituency projects. It praised Abejide for facilitating employment opportunities, road construction, school improvements, and empowerment initiatives across Okunland.

The statement said:

“Hon Leke Abejide has built a record that speaks for itself.”

The Forum added that many people in the area reject attempts to tarnish the reputation of a leader who has delivered visible results.

It said Melaye’s attacks were an attempt to stay politically relevant and do not reflect the political mood of the constituency. The group said public confidence in the former senator diminished after the 2023 governorship election.

It concluded that true leadership requires discipline and service and that the younger generation expects results instead of displays of wealth or online theatrics.

