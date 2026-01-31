The debate reignited after Wizkid took to social media to claim he is "bigger" than Fela Kuti, sparking weeks of online back-and-forth between

The four-time Grammy nominee insisted that his father belongs in a "sector of his own" and should not be used as a tool for celebrity rivalry

Femi used the platform to slam the Nigerian government, noting that it is "shameful" to discuss music greatness while citizens suffer from insecurity and poverty

Veteran Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti has made it clear that he wants no part in the ongoing debate comparing contemporary Nigerian music stars to his late father, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the Grammy-nominated singer described the conversation as unnecessary at a time when Nigeria is grappling with serious political and social challenges.

“I wish it never come up. I’m not participating in it,” Femi said.

Femi Kuti says that his father belongs in a "sector of his own. Photo: Femi Kuti/Seun Kuti/Wizkid.

Source: Instagram

The comparison returned to public discussion after Afrobeats star Wizkid was quoted as saying he was bigger than Fela, during a clash involving Fela’s son, Seun Kuti.

Fela was recently nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys, an honour that has reminded many of his enduring impact on global music.

Rather than dwell on fame or comparisons, Femi used the moment to question the country’s direction, pointing fingers at leadership and governance.

“The government doesn’t even know how to move people positively forward. It’s shameful,” he said

He suggested that energy spent on celebrity rivalry would be better invested in fixing Nigeria’s persistent challenges.

According to him, issues like corruption, insecurity, tribalism, and terrorism remain unresolved decades after Fela fearlessly addressed them through music.

The singer was emphatic that his father should not be dragged into competitions with modern artistes, no matter how successful they are.

He added:

“Fela is the template musically and artistically in Nigeria. He should be put in a sector of his own and respected.”

While acknowledging the international success of today’s Afrobeats stars, Femi stressed that their achievements were built on foundations laid long before streaming numbers and sold-out arenas became the industry’s currency.

Nearly three decades after Fela’s death, Femi expressed frustration that the same national conversations continue to repeat themselves.

“For 29 years, he has been gone, yet we are still discussing the same issues,” he said, noting that Nigeria’s problems have only grown more complex.

In a final appeal, the singer urged Nigerians, especially young people, to channel the global recognition of Nigerian music into something more meaningful.

Watch the interview here:

Femi Kuti notes that it is "shameful" to discuss music greatness while citizens suffer from insecurity and poverty. Photo: Femi Kuti.

Source: Instagram

