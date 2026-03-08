Kelvin Power revealed that his primary challenge stemmed from a difficult working relationship with Mike Adenuga’s daughter, Bella

Kelvin Atobiloye, widely known as Kelvin Power, has opened up about a difficult chapter in his career long before he began working with Afrobeats singer Kizz Daniel.

In an interview with The PUNCH, the fitness enthusiast and security professional revealed that he once worked for the family of Nigerian billionaire businessman Mike Adenuga.

According to Kelvin, his time there eventually ended after persistent disagreements with Adenuga’s daughter, Bella Adenuga.

Kelvin Power says he faced difficulty working with Mike Adenuga's daughter, Bella.

While recalling the experience, he explained that the tension surrounding the job made it increasingly difficult for him to continue.

Kelvin said he initially worked directly under Bella Adenuga.

However, despite putting effort into his duties, he felt that nothing he did seemed to meet her expectations. As time went on, the strain began to affect his work environment.

At one point, Bella reportedly reassigned him to her father’s residence. The move meant he would begin working as part of Mike Adenuga’s personal security team instead.

But according to Kelvin, the transfer did not resolve the situation.

Speaking about the experience, Kelvin, who recently caused a stir at his daughter's school, said the issues continued even after he started working within the billionaire’s compound.

He explained that Bella remained dissatisfied with his performance.

He stated:

“I was working with Adenuga’s daughter, Bella, but it seemed nothing I did pleased her. One day, she sent me back to her father’s compound. I then started working with Adenuga directly. But she still had issues with me, so I eventually had to leave.”

Kelvin also revealed that the period when he left the Adenuga household was particularly challenging for him.

He said the decision happened around ten years ago, at a time when he was also dealing with personal struggles.

According to him, he had recently lost his mother and was facing financial difficulties. Leaving the job meant starting over at a moment when life already felt uncertain.

After leaving the Adenuga household, Kelvin continued working in the private security sector.

Eventually, he was introduced to Kizz Daniel through a professional security company.

Reactions trail Kizz Daniel's bodyguard's interview

@Jaydjudah stated:

"If he was really professional he wouldn't have said this got two of my men who do the same job and no matter how difficult bella can be they never spill. If you arent comfortable with any job just quit.."

@xybox noted:

"A billionaire and his family have consistently tried to stay out of gossip and the news, but one former bodyguard is singing like a canary."

@henriugochukwu wrote:

"My only concern here is financial crisis and you still working with adenuga ommoh"

Kelvin Power says dissatisfaction from the Adenuga family made his position untenable.

