Grammy Awards to Honour Late Nigerian Musician Fela Anikulapo- Kuti with Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026

The Recording Academy is set to honour Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2026

The late Nigerian music star will be honoured alongside the likes of Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, among others

Nigerians have taken to social media to share opinions following the latest update ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Afrobeat pioneer, will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

This was made public by the Recording Academy on Friday, December 19, when it was disclosed that the award will be presented at the Special Merit Awards Ceremony scheduled for January 31, 2026, a day before the main Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Aside from Fela, other recipients to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award include Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Cher, Paul Simon, and Carlos Santana.

According to the Recording Academy, the Lifetime Achievement Award is given to performers who, during their lifetime, made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to recorded music.

Although Fela Kuti had no Grammy to his name during his lifetime, his legacy lived on even after his death in 1997.

Recall that earlier this year, the Afrobeat legend's 1976 album Zombie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Sharing the news on social media, the icon’s first son, Femi Kuti, expressed pride in his father’s legacy.

Reactions to Fela Kuti's Grammy Award

sir_banti48 said:

"As Una wacth wiz documentary Una come realise baba desaver it."

leeclinton_cmc wrote:

"Owner of afrobeats."

legendpaapi said:

"They just like to they use Nigeria trend every year but na story of another day sha."

ocho_095 reacted:

"Long overdue."

bigchicken_karamo_karamoxx commented:

"Wizkid don go show baba face for documentary Dem must honor sharp."

khaliph_luxury_wears wrote:

"@grammys want Nigerians attentions If naija no dey this world e no go sweet God abeg."

tonyodion7 commented:

"When he Dey alive why una nor give am Grammy.. make una gat out."

badmanpizy_ said:

"We all know Grammy is overrated...Fela will forever be a legend his name will forever live on."

spar_klez.2 commented:

"Barrack Obama speech towards Felanation in one of his media round or podcast regarding to Nigeria Fuji legend. Indeed Fela kuti is a memorable & honoured Artist."

lankyjade_official reacted:

"Without Africa no music you’ll use us to have traffic."

