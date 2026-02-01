Davido was spotted bonding with Fela’s children, including Femi and Yeni Kuti, at a high-profile event celebrating the legacy of the Afrobeat pioneer in the United States

Davido shared photos from the event captioned with iconic lyrics from Fela’s hit song, a move widely interpreted as a mockery of those "disrespecting" the legend

The appearance follows a heated exchange where Wizkid claimed he is "bigger" than Fela Kuti and traded insults with Seun Kuti

Singer Davido has thrown a subtle dig at his rival Wizkid and fans after sharing photos from his appearance at a special honour party held in Los Angeles for the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The singer attended the event alongside members of Fela’s family, including his sons Femi and Yeni Kuti, to celebrate the life and legacy of the iconic musician

The singer took to Instagram afterwards to share photos from the honour party and accompanied them with lyrics from Fela’s song 'Gentleman'.

Davido shares photos from the event captioned with iconic lyrics from Fela's hit song.

To many observers, the choice of words felt deliberate.

This came shortly after Davido’s long-time rival, Wizkid, had been involved in a heated online exchange that saw Fela’s legacy dragged into modern music debates.

The controversy began when Wizkid, during a clash involving Fela’s son, Seun Kuti, made comments that many perceived as dismissive of the late Afrobeat pioneer’s legacy.

Seun Kuti later called out Wizkid’s fanbase, popularly known as Wizkid FC, accusing them of constantly dragging his father’s name into online arguments about who is bigger in today’s music scene.

According to Seun, calling any modern artist the “new Fela” only showed a lack of understanding of the depth, struggle, and political weight behind his father’s work.

Things took a sharper turn when Wizkid openly declared himself bigger than the late Afrobeat legend and questioned Seun’s right to inherit or represent his father’s greatness.

Davido's photos from Fela honour party below:

Fans react to Davido's post

Fans react to Davido's post

@abazwhyllzz stated:

"Boss you tooo cleannnnnn!!! Never seen a Nigerian man as clean as you,may God continue to bless you boss and congratulations in advance"

@MaolTech wrote:

"No Africa wears or accessories. Nothing African here. The fact is that you guys need to promote Africa things more like Headies. It is tied to your success."

@Xage_Nosvic shared:

"You be African man original, but you dressed western. It's about time we represent our culture in all ways. You and the elite celebs has all it takes to promote our ways, culture and traditions, including our African dress sense. You are not an original African man without those."

Davido was in attendance at Fela Kuti's Grammy Honour party. Photo: @davido/IG.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Kuti has made it clear that he wants no part in the ongoing debate comparing contemporary Nigerian music stars to his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, the Grammy-nominated singer described the conversation as unnecessary at a time when Nigeria is grappling with serious political and social challenges.

“I wish it never come up. I’m not participating in it,” Femi said.

Source: Legit.ng