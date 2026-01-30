Popular content creator Hamzat Kolu, known as Kolu Wahala, has unveiled his new car to comedian Carter Efe

The moment carried special significance as Kolu's previous vehicle, reportedly worth ₦25 million, had been destroyed in a fire incident earlier in January 2026

The unveiling of Kolu's new car drew emotional reactions from fans on social media as they celebrated the entertainer

Popular Nigerian content creator Hamzat Kolu, popularly known as Kolu Wahala, has proudly unveiled his new car to comedian Carter Efe, marking a joyful comeback only weeks after his first car was destroyed in a fire.

The unveiling happened during a livestream, where Kolu called on Efe to join him outside to see his new white sedan.

Kolu was visibly excited as he announced that he could now drive again, while Efe responded with surprise as they admired the vehicle together.

The moment carried special meaning because Kolu’s previous car, reportedly worth ₦25 million, was destroyed in a fire incident earlier in January 2026, just 12 days after he bought it.

The incident had been a major setback, making this new purchase an important recovery for the entertainer.

Kolu’s journey has been marked by challenges, as he had once struggled on the streets of Abuja before moving to Lagos.

In a previous report, Kolu said singer Portable was the one who brought him to Lagos and gave him a platform in the music industry. He was also signed to Portable's Zeh Nation record label.

In 2025, he left the label after accusing Portable of abuse and neglect, though he acknowledged that the artist had played a role in his early career.

After leaving Zeh Nation, Kolu’s fortunes improved through Carter Efe’s mentorship. Together, they built viral skits and livestreams that attracted wide attention online and funded the purchase of his car.

Netizens react to Kolu's achievement

Netizens react to Kolu's achievement

@Orikpete_Joel said:

"The guy is genuinely grateful to carter. And it's a proud moment for carter too."

@Spiddyguobadia commented:

"joyful soul, thank God he left Portable. You literally see the freedom of self expression and liberty to be unique in his own sphere."

@FindingKan wrote:

"I think it's actually very interesting that Carter is the only person that understands Kolu whenever he's talking."

@TommycCoal reacted:

"Kolu don buy car keh. Congratulations to him."

@Rhymes_by_wonda said:

"Happy for him. Na this progress those fake mama and fake brother wan claim."

@eigidosm commented:

"He's so happy to share the news to Carter. People who are genuinely happy for is everything."

Kolu denies woman claiming to be his mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kolu Wahala had strongly denied knowing a woman who recently appeared online claiming to be his biological mother.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Kolu dismissed the woman's assertions, making it clear that he had no connection to her. He went further to state that if he ever encountered her in person, he would involve the police and have her arrested.

The controversy stemmed from an emotional video shared earlier by the woman, who claimed she was Kolu's mother and accused him of abandoning her after rising to fame.

Kolu rejected her claims outright, stating that he only has a father and brother, but no mother.

