News about the arrest of TikTok star Kolu by the police in the UK has captured attention online

The report was first shared by singer Candy Bleakz, who explained the reason behind Kolu's arrest in a viral video

A contrary update about the TikTok star's arrest from a popular Nigerian in the UK has also emerged, leaving many confused as to what to believe

Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz recently left many worried after she shared an update about the arrest of popular TikToker Kolu in the United Kingdom following a dispute involving a missing passport on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

According to Candy Bleakz, Kolu was arrested in the UK after he could not provide his passport. She claimed the issue escalated after he failed to provide his travel document, prompting authorities to intervene.

The situation allegedly led to Kolu’s detention as investigations began. The singer revealed she has remained at the station trying to talk things out with the police.

Oluomo of Derby debunks Kolu's arrest

Oluomo of Derby, who is a founder of a group of Nigerians based in the UK, has come out to dismiss the reports of Kolu's arrest.

He revealed the TikTok star was already on his way back to Nigeria, adding that he had a great time during his stay in the UK.

"Kolu wasn’t arrested in the UK. To clarify, he is already on his way back to Nigeria. I just spoke with his promoter, Billque, on the phone and can confirm this directly. He had a great time in the UK and truly appreciates the support. He will be back here very soon. Please disregard any false reports," he tweeted.

As of the time this report was published, official statements from UK authorities have not been publicly released.

Nigerians react to reports of Kolu's arrest

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

essien_jayjay commented:

"My problem na how dem wan hear wetin this guy go talk? Wahala!"

AbbeyKoker commented:

"Them go just see am as disable person wey need treatment no be long thing

Soccer Bantz 🌣 said:

"I’m not sure that’s why, I’m sure it’s because they couldn’t understand what he’s saying."

D3mon_Sound said:

"I'm wondering how he will explain himself to the police They will need an auto-tune to fine-tune every word before they go fit hear him."

Malay0918 reacted:

"Make dem fly caterefe out as translator oo make kolu no go call himself terrorist."

Kolu denies woman claiming to be his mother

Legit.ng also reported that Kolu Wahala strongly denied knowing a woman who recently appeared online claiming to be his biological mother.

In a video, he dismissed the woman's assertions, making it clear that he had no connection to her. He went further to state that if he ever encountered her in person, he would involve the police and have her arrested.

The controversy stemmed from an emotional video shared earlier by the woman, who claimed she was Kolu's mother and accused him of abandoning her after rising to fame.

