A woman claiming to be the mother of social media personality Kolu accused him of abandoning her in the village

She made the allegation in an emotional video that has gone viral on social media

In the trending footage, the mum shared struggles she faced during the birth of the comedian, triggering reactions online

A woman who claims to be the biological mother of popular social media personality Kolu has accused him of abandoning her and failing to provide support after gaining recognition.

In an emotional video making waves on social media, the woman alleged that she gave birth to and raised Kolu under very difficult conditions, but has not seen him in years.

Alleged mother of Kolu speaks out after being abandoned in her village.

She said she has been left behind in the village while her son enjoys success in Lagos.

Recounting her experience, the woman said she endured pain during pregnancy and childbirth to ensure Kolu survived and grew up.

She added that, despite pressure from others to abandon him as a child, she refused, believing he was destined for greatness.

Expressing deep pain and disappointment, she accused Kolu of forgetting her now that he has become well-known.

Speaking in Pidgin English, she said: “Na me be Kolu mother. Till now, I never see my son. I suffer for nine months to carry you… People say make I throway you, I no gree because I know say you be blessing child. Kolu, you forget me for village? E good like that?”

Kolu's alleged mum ignites reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Firstus_ said:

"I carry u for 9 months, I no gree ab0rt u because u be blessing child to me." Very st00pid statement to make."

@akinlawon52 said:

"The same story almost every time. Na your family go first come attack you after you don blow. Poverty is evil."

@GlobalGENDARY said:

"What of if Kolu wasn't popular??? Kolu said his mum is dead, maybe he was lying to gain sympathy. So the best way to get to Kolu is coming on social media to laments??"

@Firstus_ said:

"All these st00pid so-called backyard content creators abi interviewer tends to pokenose on people's affairs. The women may have thought the message is going to her son (if she's his mother), not knowing the f00lish interviewer is putting it out there for public consumption."

@SimisolaTomori said:

"Are you mad this woman? Someone that is still hustling for his life Una Dey chop before e blow now ."

@iam_YoungShozy said:

"African entitlement has reached the point where parents don dey start to gaslight and exploit a hustling special kid."

Woman claiming to be Kolu's mother narrates how she was abandoned and ignored.

Source: Legit.ng