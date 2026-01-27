Popular Nigerian content creator Kolu Wahala has publicly denied a woman's claim that she is his biological mother

The woman had earlier made an emotional appeal online, accusing Kolu of abandoning her in the village after gaining fame

Kolu threatened to arrest the woman if he ever saw her again, sparking reactions from his fans and social media users

Popular Nigerian content creator Hamzat Kolu, popularly known as Kolu Wahala, has strongly denied knowing a woman who recently appeared online claiming to be his biological mother.

In a video circulating widely on social media, Kolu dismissed the woman’s assertions, making it clear that he had no connection to her.

Kolu went further to state that if he ever encountered her in person, he would involve the police and have her arrested.

The controversy stems from an emotional video shared earlier by a woman, who claimed she was Kolu’s mother and accused him of abandoning her after rising to fame through TikTok skits and streaming.

She recounted her struggles during pregnancy and childbirth, explaining that she endured hardship to raise him despite pressure from others to give up on him.

According to her, she believed he was destined for greatness, which motivated her to keep him, but she now feels forgotten as she remains in the village while he enjoys success in Lagos.

Kolu, however, rejected her claims outright in his video, stating that he only has a father and brother, but no mother.

“I don’t know this woman before. I don’t have a mother. I only have a father and brother. Anytime I see this woman, I’ll use the police to arrest her.”

He emphasised that the woman’s statements were false and that he would not tolerate her attempts to associate herself with him.

Watch Kolu's video below:

Netizens react to Kolu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Theosasona said:

"Kai omo this is really painful. But Kolu and the mama looks alike oo."

@maxchinox commented:

"Kolu just said he doesn't know the woman who came online claiming to be his mother. If what he said is true, this shows how easily people can destroy or tarnish someone's image."

@susidav wrote:

"So he's saying he doesn't know the woman and she's calling him out?? This is really going to be interesting. I wanna see how it turns out."

@PrissyRose4 reacted:

"I know someone who knows Kolu to his home and right from time he has always talked about Kolu'father alone and that he doesn't have a mother. Today I showed him this trend and he said this one is just chasing clout."

@zoeymetax said:

"This situation is really dramatic. Kolu outrightly denying knowing the woman claiming to be his mother in a viral video shows just how messy family disputes can get."

@pearls125992 commented:

"Kolu is playing a dangerous game with his reputation. You can choose not to have a relationship with a parent, but using state power (Police) to settle biological trauma is a bad look."

