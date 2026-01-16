Kolu Wahala has publicly begged comedian Carter Efe to lend him ₦7 million to bail controversial singer Portable, who was arrested on January 10 for assault and other charges

Despite their fallout, Kolu emphasised his gratitude to Portable for bringing him to Lagos and giving him fame

Kolu revealed that he sold his newly purchased multimillion-naira car, but the proceeds were insufficient to secure Portable's release from custody

Media personality Hamzat Kolu, popularly known as Kolu Wahala, has appealed to comedian Carter Efe for a ₦7 million loan to bail controversial singer Portable from jail.

The plea came during a recent Twitch livestream, where Kolu explained that despite his fallout with Portable, he owed the singer a debt of gratitude for helping him rise to fame.

Kolu, a former signee of Portable’s Zeh Nation label, left the group in 2025 after accusing the artist of abuse and neglect.

Yet, during the livestream, Kolu insisted that Portable deserved his support. He revealed that he had already sold his multimillion-naira car, but the funds were not enough to meet the bail conditions.

When Carter Efe asked why he was so determined to help, Kolu explained that Portable had been the one who brought him from Abuja to Lagos and gave him the platform to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Kolu said Portable changed his life:

“Portable brought me to Lagos, I come blow. Na him help my life…”

The video clip of the exchange quickly spread online, showing Carter Efe amused and confused by Kolu’s passionate appeal.

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, was arrested on January 10, 2026, in Ogun State.

Police accused him of assaulting his baby mama, actress Ashabi Simple, her sibling, and several officers during an altercation at his bar in Iyana Ilogbo.

Authorities also charged him with theft of a ₦12 million Mercedes-Benz E300, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm.

A high court in Ota ordered that he remain in custody until January 19, after denying bail due to the absence of a key witness, a female police inspector, whom Portable allegedly obstructed and assaulted.

Watch Kolu's video below:

Netizens react to Kolu's loyalty

Many social media users praised Kolu for showing gratitude and loyalty despite his fallout with Portable.

@AlanS33D said:

"I like this guy for always emphasizing on 'na portable bring me come Lagos' Despite the fact he's not with him anymore, He still show him maximum respect and love. He's a loyal niqga❤️❤️"

@Holuwarosemail wrote:

"Kolu said it was portable who brought me to Lagos and I blow, Greatful soul, others will deny what portable did for them cause it was portable"

@Glitterati_Kyle commented:

"I thought someone said hz car is worth 18milli.. He sold it and still needs 7mil.. How much dem wan take bail portable sef"

@I_amojay7 reacted:

"I like the fact that he's still grateful to portable Great soul"

@Cr8tiveAG opined:

"Obviously sick but not his brains. Solid talk Kolu 'na him bring me come Lagos' he no forget helper. What a guy !!!!"

@HardeyNova added:

"He's just loyal. I like him. He remember how Portable brought him to Lagos. Na good guy"

