A heartwarming video showing the moment E-Money presented a new car to Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, has gone viral

The businessman, who had announced plans to give out 30 cars, shared the reason for gifting the Nollywood star an SUV

Aki's reaction toward the unexpected car gift also went viral as fans and celebrities congratulated him

Nigerian billionaire businessman Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has gifted Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, a new car.

E-Money, who had previously shared plans to give out 30 cars to mark his birthday celebration, surprised the comic actor with a brand new Ford SUV at his party onTuesday, February 17.

E-Money shares why he gave Aki a car

During an address at his birthday party, E-Money, who was standing beside his elder brother, singer KCee, recounted the active role Aki played during his wedding in 2007.

He revealed the Nollywood star stood by him and his wife from the beginning to the end of the event. According to E-Money, the car gift was a token to appreciate Aki.

Reacting, the actor who was taken aback by the gesture was seen appreciating E-Money as he respectfully bowed his head. Another clip showed Aki and his wife posing beside their new car.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Aki wrote,

"The moment @iam_emoney1 gifted me a brand new 2024/25 SUV on his birthday."

Recall that last year, E-Money, during his birthday celebration, gifted his brother, KCee, twenty million Naira, as well as comedian Funny Bone. He also gifted his housekeeper, cleaner, chef, and barber cars and other gifts worth N200 million.

The video showing the moment E-Money gifted Aki a brand new car during his birthday celebration is below:

Congratulations pour in for actor Aki

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from fans and celebrities as they congratulated Aki on his new car gift. Read the comments below:

iamnaniboi said:

"Congratulations Nwanne. Chinedu is indeed someone to call a friend and brother. Very well deserve."

badmantega0 said:

"The joy here is that he is not giving only the poor he also gives the rich that is why I say he is a good man and a great friend to have."

julietorieche_26 wrote:

"Ehweeeh...See my bro.God is sooo good ooo🙌huge congratulations o. @iammsp1 na me get back seat o no dragging."

starstellss said:

"I am very much in joy watching this video first thing this morning. First, happy Ash Wednesday to us. Secondly, I am super happy for you and wifey. Congratulation."

ugomsinaobichukwu_official:

"Who is that one pouring spit on people's face? Aki congratulations to you."

