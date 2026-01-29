Ned Nwoko Showers Encomiums on Moroccan Wife As She Adds a Year to Her Age
Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko is celebrating his fifth wife, Laila Charani, on her 35th birthday today.
Taking to Instagram, Nwoko shared heartfelt words for Laila, describing her as a woman of “kindness, strength, and elegance” whose presence uplifts everyone around her.
He said she has been a blessing to their family, helping to create a home filled with love, peace, and shared values through her compassion, wisdom, and unwavering support.
“My Dearest Laila, happy birthday, my love. Today gives us the rare and beautiful opportunity to pause and celebrate you, not only for the years you have added, but for the depth, grace, and purpose with which you live your life,” Nwoko wrote.
“You give so much of yourself, often quietly, yet your impact is felt in every corner of our lives.”
He concluded by wishing her joy, good health, and continued success, adding that she is “deeply cherished today and always.”
Legit.ng reports that the Moroccan beauty has recently been silent on Instagram amid the ongoing marital saga between Ned Nwoko and his sixth wife, Regina Daniels.
Recall that Regina broke her marriage with him in October, citing domestic violence as one of the reasons.
In a public statement, Ned ascribed the stress to her "battle with drugs and alcohol abuse." According to Nwoko, his efforts to assist his wife in seeking professional aid are invariably met with resistance.
In an interview with NAN, the lawmaker stated that he wants Regina to go to rehab to stay alive and well, not only for himself but also for their children.
Regina chastised Ned last week for continually publicising her children in order to draw unwanted attention.
She noted the absurdity of someone of his standing publishing his children at this time, knowing full well that it would draw media attention. Nwoko responded by describing her account as deceptive and inconsistent with their family's previous traditions.
He stated that sharing images and videos of the children has always been a common and accepted part of family life.
He claimed that Regina Daniels has been publicly posting the children for years without raising privacy issues. Nwoko maintained that her absence from the children's lives was a personal decision, not one imposed on her.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that despite his separation from his sixth wife, Regina Daniels, Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko is still surrounded by people who adore him.
The politician, who clocked a new age on Sunday, December 21, uploaded videos of his private birthday celebration with his wife, children, and a few acquaintances.
Senator Nwoko added in his caption that while birthdays are typical days for him, moments like these, filled with family and love, make them truly meaningful.
The politician thanked everyone who contacted him, showed up, called, texted, and celebrated him.
He emphasised that the affection, good words, and thoughtful gestures were not overlooked.
Regina Daniels advises Ned Nwoko to move on
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels advised her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to move on.
The actress stated that he had previously told her about plans to marry another wife. She urged him to use that plan as consolation and focus on the next phase of his life.
