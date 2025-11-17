Regina Daniels has continued to call out her estranged husband in a fiery rant on her Instagram story

In one of her posts, she alleged that Ned was the reason she deactivated her Instagram account a few months ago

She also shared what the politician is trying to do to her while advising him on how he can move on

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has continued to call out her estranged husband amid their marriage crisis.

On her Instagram story, the mother of two shared several posts about the politician and what she claimed he had been doing to her.

According to one of her posts, Ned Nwoko is trying to bring down her Instagram account.

She accused him of being responsible for her decision to deactivate the account a few months ago.

The actress also alleged that he wants to bring her down because she has not been promoting him. Regina Daniels warned him to leave her alone.

Regina Daniels shares how Ned Nwoko can move on

In another post on her Instagram story, Regina advised her ex-husband to move on.

She stated that he had told her in the past that he planned to marry another wife, and she urged him to use that as consolation.

Regina Daniels calls on Ned Nwoko’s constituency

In an additional post, Regina Daniels called on her ex-husband’s constituency to intervene.

She alleged that the politician had abandoned his responsibilities and had been focused on going after her, describing herself as “a small girl.”

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her estranged husband. Many fans warned her that they were tired of seeing her posts about him. They advised her to move on in peace and focus on her life. Here are the comments below:

@suss_zzy reacted:

"Both sides are not ready to sheath swords yet. Ned should be the bigger person and end this. The more he comes for her, the more she spills. Make una rest, we don tire."

@greatmanofvalue commented:

"When a person is so fearless, we need to be concerned about what he knows. Regina go really open Ned nyash."

@esther_modella stated:

"Abeg na new week we just enter make una let us breathe."

@nevylin.x shared:

"When they try to make you look bad, but deep down they know you’re irreplaceable."

@henzo_vontmex stated:

"Regina needs help. You are the one regretting. What a spoilt child."

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a video targeted at Regina Daniels, where she narrated what happened between the actress and her uncle. According to her, after her uncle provided a service to the actress when she was in distress, the actress has refused to pay up her debt.

She explained the amount that Regina Daniels paid and how mush she was still owing. She explained how her uncle helped Regina in a time of distress at her husband's house after her crying video went viral. Fans reacted to the video and offered advice on how the lady could recover her uncle's money.

