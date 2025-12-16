Regina Daniels has shared an emotional video about her children while still in London, showing a box filled with gifts she bought for them

She made allegations against her ex-husband regarding the custody of their two children and their nannies

In the video, the actress vowed to fight for her children, stating that their nannies have been dismissed

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels seems to have started another battle with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, over the custody of their two children.

Over the weekend, Ned Nwoko shared a video of a fun moment he had with his family while playing lawn tennis. During the outing, Regina Daniels' co-wife, Laila Charani, was seen taking care of Regina's children.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' claims that Ned Nwoko wants full custody of their kids. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@princenednwoko

In her latest post, Regina Daniels referred to her ex-husband's video and claimed that the repeated public exposure of their children is a troubling and deliberate attempt by him to seek negative attention.

She declared that she is unhappy, stating that no mother would be at peace when separated from her children.

Regina Daniels also claimed that Ned Nwoko has dismissed all her children's nannies and asked them to make false statements, alleging that she is violent and abuses alcohol in the presence of her children.

Regina Daniels' fans encourage her over post about her children. Photo credit@regina.daniels

She further stated that Ned Nwoko is seeking full custody of the children, despite them still being in his care.

The movie star mentioned that she has tried to avoid causing further drama online regarding her marital issues, but that her ex-husband has been behaving immaturely. She promised to see her children soon, as the last time she spoke to them was in mid-November. Concluding her post, Regina Daniels expressed that she enjoys being a mother and misses the experience.

Regina Daniels' children cries over her absence in video

In the video made for her children, Regina Daniels' children were seen crying. The younger one was heard saying, "Mama, come back. Take care of us and yourself," as he refused to be comforted by his nannies. He also expressed that he wanted to go and see his mother.

See the Instagram post of Regina Daniels here:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@iamphionakatz reacted:

"He said, “mama take care of us and yourself.” Don’t worry. Those babies will ask him to see you. You can’t seperate a good mother from her kids. You see even a bad one, the kids are still going to crave her."

@alphaakonah said:

"I almost cried when he said mama come back. So touching."

@zaraleinadsignature shared:

"Mama come back, made me so emotional."

@fraukorth wrote:

"You got this mama. Stay strong, it’s just a phase, this too shall pass. You will get your kids back. We’re all rooting for you."

@blezgee commented:

"I saw Ned flaunting those kids on the Internet. I don't know what he's trying to achieve. It doesn't make sense to starve kids of their mum's presence."

