Nollywood star Muyiwa Ademola marked his 55th birthday with a heartfelt message reflecting on his humble beginnings and expressing gratitude to God for transforming his life

The actor revealed that he wasn't born with a silver spoon, or even a plastic one, but God changed his story and blessed him with a golden spoon instead

Fans and colleagues, including Shaffy Bello, Mo Bimpe, and Femi Adekanye, flooded his comment section with birthday wishes, celebrating the actor's special day

Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola marked his 55th birthday, using the occasion to reflect on his life journey and express deep gratitude for how far he has come.

On 26 January 2026, he shared a video on Instagram where he looked back on his experiences, explaining that his story was shaped by humble beginnings but transformed through divine grace.

Ademola revealed that he was not born into privilege and described his early years of lack, even the most basic comforts.

He explained that despite this, his life has been turned around, and he now sees himself as blessed with opportunities and achievements that he never imagined possible.

He emphasised that his journey has been thorough, filled with lessons, growth, and continuous progress, and he remains committed to learning and achieving more.

The actor also shared how important his family has been in his story, noting that he feels fortunate to be surrounded by love and support.

He expressed appreciation not only for his immediate family but also for his wider circle of fans and colleagues who have stood by him over the years.

His post was met with warm responses from fellow actors such as Shaffy Bello and Mo Bimpe, alongside many admirers who filled his comment section with congratulatory messages and heartfelt wishes.

Muyiwa Ademola is widely recognised as one of the respected figures in Yoruba Nollywood, with a career spanning decades and a reputation for delivering memorable performances.

His rise from modest beginnings to becoming a household name in the industry has made his reflections on resilience and gratitude particularly meaningful to his audience.

As he celebrated his new age, Ademola encouraged his supporters to join him in giving thanks, making his birthday not just a personal milestone but also a moment of shared joy with those who have followed his journey.

Colleagues and fans celebrate Muyiwa Ademola's birthday

