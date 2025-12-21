Senator Ned Nwoko was accompanied by his young sons, Munir and Khalifa, to a recent event

The billionaire shared heartwarming moments from the ceremony honoring the career achievements of some family friends

The appearance is the first one the kids will be making since the start of the public fallout of their parents

Senator Ned Nwoko has made a significant public appearance following recent domestic tensions with his estranged wife, Regina Daniels.

The billionaire shared a video of himself flanked by his sons with the actress, Munir, and Khalifa.

The boys, dressed to impress, accompanied their father to celebrate the success of two young professionals, Dr. Nwachukwu Munachimso Naomi and Pharm. Nwachukwu Akachi Emmanuella.

Sharing the clip, the Senator wrote:

“It was a pleasure to share in this special moment as the family celebrated the achievements of Dr Nwachukwu Munachimso Naomi and Pharm. Nwachukwu Akachi Emmanuella. Warm congratulations to them all.”

Ned Nwoko speaks on custody dispute

Days earlier, Nwoko had reacted to the custody dispute with Regina Daniels, revealing a court ruling in Abuja that addressed access to their children

This is after Regina Daniels accused him of denying her access to their children.

In a long statement, Nwoko described her account as misleading and inconsistent with their family’s past practices. He said sharing photos and videos of the children had always been normal within the family.

According to him, Regina Daniels had also posted the children publicly for years without raising privacy concerns.

Nwoko stated that her absence from the children’s lives was a personal choice, not something imposed on her.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Ned Nwoko's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@esetwits stated:

"Senator big bum bum, when will you start showcasing your achievements for Ndi Anioma as a senator? Abi you no de see the senator representing Kogi central? We need to recall you very quickly"

@Andy_Dgr8 commented:

"Why did you arrest Chuks? Why do you like oppressing people? E no good o. Try make you change for this new year wey we wan enter so ooo"

@harrisfuck200 noted:

"Senator go home to your Consistuents and raise men from the Youths working with you on Anioma State Creation and beyond , Senator for your second term, go and raise men, you have the capacity and the connect, connect Youths to grow through you . A stich in times saves Nine"

@Nigeriafirstson wrote:

"What would you have done by now if your kids are among those kids that were kidnapped in the viral videos that are currently circulating online Mr Senator??"

