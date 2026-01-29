Nollywood star Femi Adebayo warned Nigerians to be cautious about believing what they read on social media

The actor's comments came amid ongoing controversy following his ex-wife's eviction from a Lagos property

Femi spoke on how being in the public eye exposes celebrities to both true and false stories shared on social media platforms

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has urged Nigerians to be cautious about information shared online, stressing that social media should not dictate anyone’s life.

He made this known while appearing on The Morayo Show on YouTube, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, where he addressed ongoing discussions about his personal life amid the controversies surrounding his former marriage.

Femi Adebayo explained that once a person chooses to live in the public eye, every aspect of their life becomes news, whether true or false.

He emphasised that the most important thing is to remain guided by conscience and faith, noting that being right with God and living correctly matter more than public opinion.

He added that while people have the right to seek information about public figures, not everything written online should be taken at face value, as both positive and negative reports circulate freely.

He made an example of an exaggerated report about his wealth, pointing out that there were claims of him owning multiple mansions at a time he didn't own any.

Femi Adebayo and ex-wife, Iyan Aladuke's controversy

The actor’s comments come amid renewed attention on his past relationship with Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyan Aladuke.

Their marriage, once celebrated, eventually broke down, leading to their separation.

Sanusi was later reported to have been evicted from a Lagos property linked to her business.

Family members of Adebayo later clarified that the property had been acquired through a bank loan, and foreclosure followed repayment challenges, insisting that the eviction was not a direct action by the actor.

During the interview with Morayo, Femi Adebayo also spoke about his brand, explaining that he strives to maintain good behaviour and ensure his work does not harm others.

He concluded by reminding viewers that social media content should be approached with caution, as misinformation is common.

On a lighter note, when asked about his fashion style, Adebayo described himself as young, smart, and stylish, saying he simply wears what suits him and dresses appropriately for every occasion.

Watch Femi Adebayo's interview with Morayo below:

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's interview

Fans praised Femi Adebayo for his wise handling of the interview.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@LoveAndLoyalty9884 said:

"When they asked him to clear the air about whatever...He gave a smart answer..."

@tayoowolabi-rk2qd commented:

"This is my man anytime, anyday. Femo lapper, man of honour. Seeing him makes me happy❤ Thank you, morayo for bringing him❤"

@MamaJaywon reacted:

"Great man ❤❤❤❤we like and love you out here"

@Soyebaba wrote:

"Oga Bello has done exceptionally well o!"

