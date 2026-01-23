Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, has taken a step regarding her business months after news surfaced that her marriage had crashed

The couple had gone their separate ways, and fans were hopeful they had reconciled a few weeks ago

Many people prayed for her and advised her to stay strong despite what she is going through

Fans of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo have expressed deep concern after seeing a post by his ex-wife about her business.

The actor and the mother of his son parted ways in 2025. The separation was initially kept private, but news later surfaced online and sparked reactions from different quarters.

A few months ago, loved-up photos and videos of the former couple were shared on her Instagram page, raising reconciliation rumours among fans.

She also called out an actress and accused her of ruining her marriage. However, it was later claimed that she was not in possession of her phone at the time, and all the posts were subsequently deleted.

In a recent update, she announced that she was shutting down Iyanaladuke, her upscale traditional restaurant located in Yaba, and explained the reasons behind the decision in her post.

Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife shares reason for decision

Explaining her decision, the caterer said it was due to circumstances beyond her control. She thanked her fans and customers for their love and support over the years.

Reacting, fans of the restaurant owner expressed sadness over the development. Many offered prayers and asked God to help her overcome whatever she is going through.

Others advised her against shutting down the business, noting that it is something many people admire and aspire to own.

They encouraged her to stay focused and move past the challenges from her crashed marriage.

Some also observed that she has been through a lot since her marriage to the actor ended, saying her struggles have been evident.

Here is the Instagram post of Femi Adebayo's ex-wife below:

What fans said about Iyanaladuke's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the caterer about her business. Here are comments below:

@shonowoyetunde commented:

"This lady is going through a lot it's well with you ma."

@ajok_e244 shared:

"Hmmm to deep to talk about, it’s well with you sis."

@queen_florence_oraloyin reacted:

"Someone will have perfect good life going on and one person will just come and turn it upside down within short period… it’s well."

@christysurprises34 wrote:

"Madam, I don't know you personally but does this decision really add up? Why close down your business, don't give room for depression, BP and all sorts .Please stay strong, keep working and be focused. Life is really top short to live in uncertainties. God be with you."

Femi Aderabyo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

