TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, showered praise on Femi Adebayo following their recent encounter

The veteran comic actor spoke highly of the Ageshinkole movie star, sharing what he did on his set

His praise for Femi comes amid the controversies surrounding his marriage to his estranged wife, Iyanaladuke

Nollywood comic actor and filmmaker, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr Latin, who is also the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) recently penned an appreciation post to his junior colleague and movie star, Femi Adebayo.

On Monday, January 26, Mr Latin recounted an on-set experience with Femi. According to the veteran, the Ageshinkole movie star came on his set without setting any conditions or receiving any payment.

Mr Latin expressed gratitude to Femi for the love he showed him.

Sharing a picture of the actor on his Instagram page, Mr Latin wrote: "My dear brother @femiadebayosalami, you came to my set without conditions, without bills, without expectations, just from the heart, it reminds you that good people still exist. I am sincerely grateful for this rare show of love. May God repay you in ways money can’t buy."

Mr Latin's praise for Femi Adebayo comes amid the controversies surrounding his marriage to his estranged wife, Iyanaladuke.

Legit.ng reported that the actor's wife revealed she has been going through a lot and never intended to take the matter to social media but was forced into the public space.

She added that the lies being told about her were beginning to fall apart, while the truth about her ex-husband’s character was gradually coming to light.

According to her, her ex-husband allegedly brought about 20 men to evict her from her eatery and expected the incident not to attract public attention.

Mr Latin's post about Femi Adebayo is below:

Comments as Mr Latin praises Femi Adebayo

Amid the applause, some netizens urged Mr Latin to intervene in Femi's marital issues as TAMPAN president. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

princessadetounreilly said:

"May Almighty God reward your kindness and continue to show up for you always in Jesus name 🙏🏽 you will not know sorrow or shame lagbara Olorun Egbon mi. God bless your heart @femiadebayosalami you’re a rare gem."

timmmahtrust said:

"Mr president help us contribute to the ongoing issue sir..."

lagosboi_mvp wrote:

"Tell him to forgive that woman and let her live a normal life… we all know he don’t borrow money in the bank sir."

fataiolajideismail said:

"Some people actually think because he does cinema 🎥 project he has neglect YouTuber movie he still features in YouTube movies and contribute to people efforts sometimes free of charge."

adunni.abiola said:

"All of you should stop acting like nuisance and leave his marital issues outta your mouth."

queendee_brand said:

"But what about his home."

versaceiyalaje commented:

"Yimu, damage control."

