Iyanaladuke, ex-wife of Femi Adebayo, has reacted to comments made by his family regarding being thrown out of her home and business premises

In a post shared on her Instagram Story, she recounted how men with firearms allegedly stormed her store to evict her

The mother of one also stated her stance in the ongoing controversy involving her and her ex-husband

Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyanaladuke, the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, has reacted to the controversy trailing her and her former husband.

The mother of one recently cried out about shutting down her business due to circumstances beyond her control.

A few hours after her post, Femi Adebayo was labelled as the person who allegedly threw her out, with videos and pictures of men in uniform at her business premises circulating online.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Iyanaladuke shared parts of her ordeal. She said she has been going through a lot and never intended to take the matter to social media but found herself forced into the public space.

She added that the lies being told about her were beginning to fall apart, while the truth about her ex-husband’s character was gradually coming to light.

According to her, her ex-husband allegedly brought about 20 men to evict them from her eatery and expected the incident not to attract public attention.

She also claimed that he started the entire drama and that her aged mother was thrown out by men carrying firearms.

Iyanaladuke shares more about her ordeal

Speaking further, the caterer stated that her ex-husband was the one who set the narrative, adding that she asked him to retract it because it was false.

Sanusi also noted that people she once trusted watched for her downfall, believing their lies would prevail. She added that every lie used as a trap would ultimately expose those behind it, vowing not to be silenced or overpowered.

Recall that a few months ago, there were signs of peace after she shared a post about the good times she spent with her ex-husband and his children from his first wife.

Femi Aderabyo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

