The actor’s wife claimed that Femi Adebayo brought 20 men, some allegedly carrying firearms, to forcibly remove her and her aged mother from her eatery

Hours after the accusations went viral, the actor took to social media to share "stillness" and gratitude, fueling intense debate

Family sources maintained that the eviction was a legal bank recovery process and not a personal vendetta

Nollywood star Femi Adebayo has broken his silence after his ex-wife, Omotayo Sanusi, popularly known as Iyanaladuke, alleged that the actor deployed about 20 men to forcefully evict her from her eatery.

In a series of Instagram posts, Omotayo accused the men of throwing her ageing mother out of the premises.

According to her, the chaotic scene was orchestrated by Adebayo and was part of a long-running marital crisis that has continued to unfold online.

Femi Adebayo expresses gratitude after his ex-wife accused him of forcefully evicting them from their house. Photos: @femiadaebayosalami/@iyanaladuke/IG.

She wrote that the actor “started the entire drama,” insisting that she has endured humiliation for months.

Hours after her posts went viral, Femi Adebayo shared photos of himself on his social media pages, accompanied by a short caption:

While Omotayo insisted her eviction was an act of cruelty, a close family member, Mrs Taiwo Abdulmalik, offered a contrasting narrative.

According to Abdulmalik, the eviction was not a plot by Adebayo but the result of a bank reclaiming a property purchased through a loan.

She revealed that the actor had been struggling with repayment and that the bank eventually initiated foreclosure.

Abdulmalik stressed that Omotayo was aware “for months” that recovery was coming.

“She knew the bank was coming for recovery. Those properties belong to him alone, and he is still paying heavy principal with interest,” she said.

She added that before the foreclosure, Adebayo ensured Omotayo and everyone living with her were moved into a short-let apartment, which he fully paid for.

The family insider also shed light on the couple’s child, who is reportedly living with autism. According to her, Adebayo has remained fully involved in the boy’s well-being.

She disclosed that the actor spent about $50,000 last year to take their son to India for medical treatment — a detail she claimed the public rarely hears about.

Femi Adebayo's family maintains that the eviction was a legal bank recovery process. Photo: @femiadebayosalami/IG.

