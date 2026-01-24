More details have emerged about Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyaanaladuke, and the reason she shut down her business following the crash of her marriage

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has been trending online since his ex-wife, Iyaanaladuke, announced that she was shutting down her business following the crash of their marriage.

The mother of one had earlier stated that her popular eatery in Yaba would remain under lock and key until further notice, months after the marriage broke down.

Fans react as reason Femi Adebayo's ex-wife allegedly shut down her business.

Source: Instagram

In posts making the rounds on social media, it was alleged that the sudden closure was linked to an unpaid loan.

According to the reports, the building used for the business was allegedly used as collateral to obtain a loan from a bank. The borrower was said to have defaulted on repayment, leading to the property being sealed.

Photos showing security operatives at the eatery later surfaced online, with claims that they were at the venue to lock the premises.

Femi Adebayo continues to trend amid ex-wife's business decision.

Source: Instagram

Reports claim Femi Adebayo took the loan

There have been conflicting reports about the identity of the person who allegedly used Iyaanaladuke’s eatery to secure the loan.

A blogger identified as Yeyekudi Courtroom claimed that Femi Adebayo bought the building used by his ex-wife for her business.

The blogger also tagged the actor's father while demanding clarification, as fans joined in asking questions in a bid to know the truth behind the allegations.

It was further alleged that the property was later used as collateral and subsequently sealed. However, some other blogs did not name the individual who reportedly took the loan using the building.

Recall that Femi Adebayo and his ex-wife had sparked reconciliation rumours months ago after she shared pictures and videos of herself and the actor on social media.

What fans said about Iyanaladuke's saga

Reactions have trailed the post about the reason Iyanaladuke closed down for business. Here are comments below:

@taaatibg commented:

"He couldn't use his own personal property, he used his ex's because he has issues. If you like go dey depend on man..Oju e abo. Drops."

@namastebass5 reacted:

"Doing biz in Nigeria is not for the weak,to everyone owing -may God come through for us."

@prettybecca02 said:

"Whatever some men give they likely take back, reasons I always purchase things in my own father's name, and I will make sure he signed his life away on documents before he purchase anything for me" No returned."

@lily_touch1 wrote:

"It's well. God will strengthen her. There's a lot on her these days."

Femi Aderabyo's ex-wife marks his birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Femi Adebayo, celebrated him on his birthday with a lovely photo and message.

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumours a few weeks ago after she began sharing their loved-up pictures online.

She dragged a lady and accused her of causing the breakdown of her marriage, but it was later stated that she was not the one handling her phone.

Source: Legit.ng