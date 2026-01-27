Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has addressed a viral post suggesting he made comments about his baby mama, Davita Lamai

The Zanku Records boss expressed frustration with Nigerians who share unverified posts without confirming their authenticity

Social media users rallied behind Zlatan, with many condemning the rise of fake posts created solely for engagement and urging the singer to take legal action

Prominent Nigerian rapper and entrepreneur Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, better known as Zlatan Ibile, has publicly dismissed a rumour about his relationship with his baby mama, Davita Lamai.

The clarification came on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, when the artist took to his official X page to react to a post that had been widely shared online.

The post, which falsely claimed to be from him, suggested that Lamai was the mother of his child but not his wife, sparking conversations across social media.

Reacting to the post, Zlatan explained that the statement did not originate from him, stating that the circulating message was fake.

He criticised those who believed and spread the claim without verifying its authenticity, making it clear that he had no connection to the post.

The rapper, who is the founder and chief executive of Zanku Records, has built a strong reputation in the Nigerian music industry through his unique sound and dance style.

The Afrobeat singer welcomed his son with Davita Lamai in 2020, and the pair has since maintained a private relationship away from the spotlight.

Check out Zlatan Ibile's post below:

Social media users react to Zlatan's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@StelxyG said:

"This is peak engagement farming. People will invent any rubbish, drag wives and children into it, and set the internet on fire just to harvest likes and repost, tufiakwa."

@GuyMr10 commented:

"Zlatan_Ibile, please arrest the boy, i've been rooting for him for days. in fact, i can assist in helping you locate him, believe me 🙏"

@iam_yossyy wrote:

"And when they pick him up and you come with perspire to aspire to inspire quotes or write up that can fill up a text book, may your per!sh. And by God's grace I'll be here in good health to witness this. I don't know how much Elon wants to pay you that the only niche you could pick is pull others down. You're attracting curee e and you'll not escape it. F00l ish people."

@xKingMikasa reacted:

"You'll be doing us a favor by sending this boy to jail. No banger boy has been made an example. They all get away peddling nonsense with people's name on the internet. Make sure he doesn't go free."

@OkochaCfc said:

"I sincerely don't know why people do this. I had to go and read the screenshot of the interaction again and again to see where the guy got his interpretation from. Again watery beans is calling peoples name."

@StelxyG added:

"No proof, no source, no conscience, just desperation for attention. 2026 and some of you are still building clout on lies. Wild."

