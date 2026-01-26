A close relative of Femi Adebayo clarified that the eviction was not a deliberate act by the actor but the result of a bank recovery

A member of the family of Nollywood star and filmmaker, Femi Adebayo, has shared details surrounding the eviction of the actor’s estranged wife, Omotayo Sanusi, widely known as Iyan Aladuke, from a Lagos property.

The eviction had dominated online discussions, with many accusing Adebayo of abandoning his former partner.

But in a new development, Mrs Taiwo Abdulmalik, a family member, insisted that the narrative circulating online is incomplete.

According to Abdulmalik, the building in question was bought by Adebayo using a bank loan, and when repayment issues emerged, the bank initiated foreclosure.

She explained that Sanusi was aware of the circumstances and had known for months that the bank would reclaim the property.

“She knew Femi bought the property with a loan and that the bank was coming for recovery. Those properties belong to him alone, and he is still paying heavy principal and interest,” she told The PUNCH

Abdulmalik said the actor ensured his estranged wife did not suffer after the bank moved in.

“Immediately the bank took over, he made sure she, her family members living with her, and her staff were relocated to a short-let apartment. He paid for everything,” she said.

She added that Adebayo advised Omotayo to rent another apartment and promised to cover the cost regardless of the price.

“He told her to look for a house to rent and assured her he would pay. No matter how expensive it was,” she stated.

Femi Adebayo’s family accuses ex-wife of selling property

The family member further revealed that in 2022, Adebayo purchased a parcel of land beside Sanusi’s shop on Muritala Muhammed Way and registered it in her name as an additional safety net.

“He believed that land would serve as her backup. It was shocking when she told him, shortly after the bank foreclosure, that she had sold the land and spent the money,” Abdulmalik said.

Femi Adebayo accused of abandonment? Family says otherwise

Addressing claims that the actor neglected his family, Abdulmalik maintained that Adebayo has been consistent in supporting his son.

“He has never stopped taking care of his son. He loves his children dearly and is very involved in their lives,” she said.

She also alleged that the actor spent nearly $50,000 in 2024 on his son’s medical treatment in India.

“He doesn’t publicise these things because he is a family man,” she added.

However, when contacted, Omotayo Sanusi refused to address the allegations, insisting the issue is a private matter.

She added that the situation only came into public view because it happened openly, and people are free to interpret it however they want.

