Manchester United beat Arsenal 3–2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25, to set a unique record

Matheus Cunha’s superb late strike in the 87th minute sealed all three points for the Red Devils

United interim manager Michael Carrick has now recorded two vital wins since taking charge at Old Trafford

Nigerian sports journalist Nnenna Okoronkwo has praised the 20-time EPL winners for their winning mentality

Manchester United beat league leaders Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 25, to reignite their Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners took the lead in the 29th minute following an own goal by Lisandro Martínez, but Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbeumo equalised before half-time.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom. Photo by: Ash Donelon/Manchester United.

Source: Getty Images

In the 50th minute, Danish international Patrick Dorgu produced a moment of brilliance to put the Red Devils ahead after the interval. Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino restored parity in the 84th minute and looked to have rescued a point for Arsenal.

However, in a dramatic finish, Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha fired home an eye-catching winner three minutes from full-time, per NY Times.

Man United set unique record vs Arsenal

Manchester United became the first club to score more than two goals against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this season.

The victory handed the Gunners their first defeat in 13 matches across all competitions since their loss to Aston Villa in December 2025.

It was also Arsenal’s first home defeat in 18 games in all competitions, dating back to a loss against Bournemouth in May 2025.

Meanwhile, United became the first team since Everton in February 2010 to win back-to-back Premier League matches against opponents who started the day in the top two positions.

Former Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick, hired to temporarily replace the sacked Ruben Amorim, started his tenure with a surprise 2-0 win against Manchester City last weekend.

Danish international Patrick Dorgu scores for Manchester United against Arsenal in the English Premier League at Emirates Stadium. Photo by: Ben STANSALL / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Bryan Mbeumo is the first Manchester United player to score against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool in a Premier League season since Marcus Rashford in 2022/23.

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 23 games, though their lead has been cut to four points, with Manchester City and Aston Villa both on 46 after weekend victories, per Al Jazeera.

United are back - Okoronkwo

Nigeria sports journalist Nnenna Okoronkwo has commended Manchester United for recording a vital win against Arsenal.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Okoronkwo said the Red Devils humbled Gunners at Emirates Stadium. She wrote:

"The most satisfying Manchester United win for me since 1969. Well done, the Mighty Red Devils of Manchester United for making those perpetually underachieving peasants kiss the dust."

Supercomputer predicted Premier League winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that a supercomputer predicted Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season after the Gunners went six points clear after 12 matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side are favourites to win the Premier League and Champions League this season after a bright start in both competitions.

Source: Legit.ng