Nigerian reality TV star, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has narrated her side of the story after she was denied entry into the birthday party of 2025 Big Brother Naija winner, Imisi, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

A video from the event is now circulating online, showing Phyna visibly upset as she voiced her displeasure over the incident.

Speaking in the viral clip, Phyna stated that she was bounced at the entrance because she refused to drop her camera and stop livestreaming the event.

Phyna was stopped at the door of Imisi's 2025 BBNaija winner's party, leading to an embarrassing scene.

The former BBNaija winner said she found the request unfair and unnecessary, especially since she had come to show support.

According to her, the security personnel insisted that no filming was allowed, but she believes she was singled out.

Phyna said:

“If na Speed or Peller come here you go tell them to drop camera?”

Netizens react to Phyna's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@rukizcukiz stated:

"You should take permission from the host before going ahead to stream Stream ooooo nothing can be edited if caught on cam"

@charles_maney noted:

"Why are we still tolerating these outdated double standards in 2026? If male creators like Speed Darlington can vlog freely at events without drama, Phyna should too, it's not about etiquette, it's about equal treatment in the industry."

@kelvinlegitt stated:

"How do you apply makeup to an extent where your face doesn’t even compliment your body anymore"

@DaSTReet5 commented:

"I don't know why they ban cameras inside the party hall, there must be some reasons for it. But I've seen how segregation really works. Some people from poor backgrounds, once they get lucky and level up in life, start hating the struggles and experiences that made them who they are today. That's exactly why I skip shows and big-shot parties. I always respect myself too much to deal with that nonsense."

@digitalaom stated:

"I believe if the host want their event online, they would have share teams/zoom link or probably do a YouTube/iG live. Meanwhile na why paint dey expensive for market be this."

Phyna questions the double standards of the organizers of Imisi's birthday bash.

