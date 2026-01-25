Verydarkman has shared a video about a girl who was allegedly hit by a Dangote truck, giving an update on her condition

During the period of BBNaija Phyna’s sister’s demise, the activist said he met the girl at the hospital and spoke about her situation

He lamented the rate at which people reportedly lose their lives after being hit by trucks belonging to the company

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the sad news of a young woman whose life was allegedly taken by a truck linked to Aliko Dangote’s company.

A few months ago, during the period surrounding the demise of BBNaija star Phyna’s sister, Verydarkman had spoken about a young woman he met at a hospital while she was battling for her life.

He identified her as Elizabeth Obi Chinonye and said she was admitted to the same hospital as Phyna’s sister at the time.

According to the activist, the Edo State government later took over Elizabeth’s case and cleared her medical bills. He added that she was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Kaduna, where she continued receiving treatment.

Verydarkman went on to read a message written by Elizabeth’s mother during the video.

In the message, the grieving mother disclosed that her daughter passed away after months of struggling for her life. She stated that Elizabeth collapsed while travelling from Kaduna and was rushed to a hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit before she later passed.

The mother attributed her daughter’s demise to delays in receiving proper medical treatment.

She also revealed that the family later discovered that an Indian hospital could have treated Elizabeth’s condition but lamented that they were unable to secure the support needed to fly her abroad for treatment.

VDM speaks on Dangote trucks

Speaking in an emotional voice, Verydarkman described the situation as heartbreaking, lamenting that many young people between the ages of 20 and 24 allegedly lose their lives in truck-related accidents, with little accountability.

He said Elizabeth’s case was one of the few known to the public, adding that there may be many other victims whose stories remain untold.

The activist further criticised the lack of response from authorities, claiming that neither the federal government nor relevant bodies had adequately addressed the frequent loss of lives allegedly linked to reckless driving by truck operators.

The TikToker also alleged that those responsible are rarely held accountable for lives lost. He concluded by praying for the repose of Elizabeth’s soul and extending his condolences to her mother and family.

Recall that following the death of Phyna’s sister, VeryDarkMan was among those who publicly reacted and criticised the billionaire businessman over incidents linked to his company.

