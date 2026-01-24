A young man laughed after watching a trending video posted online by a social media user which shows Ronaldo

The video shows Ronaldo and a popular Senegalese player, Sadio Mané, after he returned to his club, Al-Nassr

The man pointed out what Ronaldo did to the head of the Senegalese player during an event organized after the AFCON final

A young Nigerian man laughed after seeing the funny thing Cristiano Ronaldo did to the head of Sadio Mane during his warm welcome to Al-Nassr.

The international club, Al-Nassr, had organized a welcome event for Sadio Mane to celebrate him after his national team, Senegal, defeated Morocco to win the AFCON trophy.

Man reacts to Ronaldo's gesture to Sadio Mané at Al-Nassr welcome.

Man laughs at Ronaldo’s funny act

During the event, Ronaldo was pictured doing something unexpected to the head of Sadio Mane, an act that made the young man laugh.

The individual, @AchWilson_, took to his page to share this, attaching a picture to show what he saw.

He said:

"Watin my idolo dy do abeg, baba go be like, oil dy this boy head make I tap small for my WC journey."

Young man goes viral for noticing Ronaldo’s funny move on AFCON hero. Photo source: Twitter/Al-Nassr

He added a laughing emoji to the post, showing how funny he found it.

The video has also received reactions from individuals who stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Ronaldo celebrates Sadio Mane

@DbPragmatic added:

"Good one. First time I am really impressed with Ronaldo celebrating other players. Man has grown up and matured now. Expectedly at 41."

@ew40501 shared:

"Love and Appreciation of another person's efforts make Football the Greatest of All the Games. If you are Lucky to be on Board."

@anointingfire89 added:

"Awwwwwn this is the first good thing Ronaldo has done for years."

@XActivistJerry stressed:

"Ronaldo and Al Nassr giving Sadio Mane the warmest welcome after AFCON glory! 🏆⚽ Brotherhood, respect, and celebrations done right."

@Tolu___ene wrote:

"Liverpool, shame on you! Had a chance to do this for Sadio 4 years ago, and now i'm so glad he's being celebrated and looks genuinely happy at Al Nassr!"

@Tyger_onchain noted:

"This is beautiful to see. Ronaldo and Al Nassr welcoming Sadio Mane back after AFCON shows real respect and unity. That kind of love and support is what makes football special."

@VektorAce added:

"He actually never got this with Liverpool,i remember him winning Salah in the final and they refused to properly celebrate him because Salah was affected."

@LnceSE25 said:

"Ronaldo and Al Nassr welcoming Mane back not only celebrates his AFCON win but also reinforces team morale, which can boost performance on the pitch."

See the post below

