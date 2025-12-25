Asake reconnects with his daughter Zeenat and His baby mama during Christmas in Lagos

The heartwarming reunion comes months after Adijat publicly accused the Afrobeats star of neglecting their then-11-year-old daughter for six years

Fans reacted emotionally to the footage, with many celebrating the reconnection

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has reconnected with his daughter, Zeenat, and baby mama, Adijat, during the 2025 Christmas celebration in Lagos.

A video circulating on X on December 25, 2025, captured the emotional moment and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Asake reconnects with his daughter Zeenat and baby mama in Lagos. Photo credit: asakemusic/dammiedammie35

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Asake was seen warmly hugging and kissing his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, on the cheek, with Adijat standing beside them. Father and daughter later posed together for a picture, marking a significant moment in their relationship.

Asake's family dispute

The reunion followed events from March 2025, when Adijat publicly accused Asake of neglecting their daughter for six years.

She claimed the singer abandoned Zeenat after his rise to fame, despite her supporting him financially during his university days.

Adijat revealed in an interview that she funded Asake's education at Obafemi Awolowo University through her thrift business. She stated that their daughter was born during this period, with Asake's father helping with childcare.

Singer Asake warmly hugs and kisses his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat, during their reunion. Photo credit: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

According to Adijat, everything changed when Zeenat turned seven. She claimed Asake moved to Lekki after graduation, stopped answering calls, and cut off communication entirely.

The accusations surfaced alongside another family crisis involving Asake's father, Fatai Odunsi. His father publicly accused him of abandonment whilst battling a stroke.

Shortly after the public outcry, Asake reconciled with his ailing father in March 2025. The singer promised to cover all medical bills and purchase a new house for him.

Reports from that period indicated that Asake also agreed to take full responsibility for Zeenat.

Watch Asake's reunion video below:

Netizens react to heartwarming reunion

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@HappyEntertain5 said:

"That's beautiful. Congratulations to Mr Money with the bag."

@NnayiLexon commented:

"I just hope things get more better for them henceforth— his daughter is beautiful."

@lami_thefirst wrote:

"It's beautiful to see family bonds being healed. Wishing them peace, love, and countless happy memories together."

@Judecstephen opined:

"There is something quietly revolutionary about watching a superstar return to the most human of roles. In a world that applauds sold out arenas louder than present fathers, Asake's reunion feels like a soft rebellion against celebrity amnesia. Lagos has seen many stars shine, but it pauses a little longer when responsibility walks in wearing humility."

@pythondevv reacted:

"Are you kidding me? How sure are you the kid is his? I've said it several times, these artistes should be taking the DNA test before taking any responsibility."

@iamokamas1 said:

"Pretty important he connects with his daughter and the mother, nobody knows what the future holds. Asake appear to be a responsible person and I'm sure he is taking good care of the daughter and possibly extending hand to the baby mama as well."

Asake faces criticism over traffic violation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asake faced online backlash after a video showed him allegedly breaking traffic rules in California.

The footage captured the singer driving a luxury car without a seatbelt and possibly using his phone on a Los Angeles highway.

Fans criticised the act, noting California’s strict hands-free driving laws and penalties for violations.

Source: Legit.ng