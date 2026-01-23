Nigerian actress Judy Austin sparked online curiosity after sharing a cryptic post alongside new photos of herself

The movie star spoke on manipulation and the desire to be liked, as she shared new pictures from an outing

Judy’s cryptic post triggered reactions online, with many wondering who she directed her message at

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has sparked reactions online after sharing a cryptic post that left many of her followers with questions.

The actress, who is married to filmmaker Yul Edochie, took to social media to share new photos of herself alongside a message that appeared to address manipulation and the desire to be liked.

Although she did not mention any names, the post quickly drew attention due to its pointed tone.

In her message, Judy suggested that manipulation only works on people who are desperate for approval.

She hinted at personal strength and self-awareness, noting that such tactics have no effect on someone who is secure in themselves.

Judy Austin also expressed deep gratitude to God, stating that everything happening in her life was intentional. She said her heart is filled with appreciation for all she has received.

She wrote: “You can’t manipulate someone who isn’t desperate to be liked! God is intentional with me. Thank you, Lord, for everything. My heart is full of gratitude.”

See her Instagram post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie finally debunked rumours of crisis in his marriage to his second wife and actress, Judy Austin, as he penned a sweet birthday message for her.

Recall that Yul and Judy's marriage came under public scrutiny after he took a break from posting videos with her and commenting on her page. This sparked rumours online as netizens claimed they had parted ways.

However, on Wednesday, December 31, Yul Edochie shut down the claims as he returned to social media to celebrate his wife with a heartwarming video from her birthday shoot session.

Showering prayers on his wife, Yul, who expressed his love for Judy, also shared his desire to have three more children with her.

Judy Austin's cryptic post draws reactions

The post has since sparked mixed reactions, with many social media users speculating about who or what the message was directed at.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cynthia_kelz said:

"Exactly. You both cannot manipulate May into polygamy. Go and find another woman to share Yoyoyo with."

el_trina said:

"Peace is far from this one😂😂😂😂."

adannaya183 said:

"The real queen, the other one is still roming the street, with toxic fans and fake news all the time."

chopnackle said:

"Judy Austin Edochie is very beautiful abeg❤️🔥🔥🔥."

queensusz said:

"You collected someone’s husband, danced when she was mourning the loss of her son, claimed that the kpai was meant for you and God took May’s son, all these years, she never addressed you yet u are wearing 6 k dress from temu, still dropping criptic messages. Nah you be aggressor & u no gree rest. Aturu."

chinatuloisy said:

"She is always fighting herself, why?"

mz_xzta said:

"This lady is Soo beautiful,I wish we knew her under different circumstances."

tinaakuye2020 said:

"It's the way we call God. Even when we are doing wrong and in the wrong."

Judy Austin advises women against pressuring husbands

Legit.ng previously reported that Judy Austin sent a message to married women and single mothers, advising them against spending beyond their means for Christmas.

The actress cautioned women against pressuring their husbands for Christmas and encouraged them to see it as just another normal day of the week.

She advised women to stay within their means by coming up with more affordable ways to celebrate this festive period, laying emphasis on contentment.

