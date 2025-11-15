A Nigerian preacher has publicly disclosed a troubling prophecy about actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin

Swieve C Christian, a Nigerian pastor, has released a troubling prophecy concerning Judy Austin, the wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie.

In a Facebook post on November 11, Christian urged Judy to be prayerful, stating that he could not explain why she had only one child

The cleric added that he also saw accusations of infidelity, noting that many things were going on in Judy's spiritual realm.

Christian further claimed that 10 people are "dedicated to finish." He described them as spiritually active personalities. His full statement read:

"Judy Austin pray oh ,I don't know what will make U have only a child, accusations of infidelity. A lot is happening in Ur realms ,10 person are dedicated to finish.these are spiritual active personalities."

Judy Austin: Pastor's prophecy generates mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's prophecy below:

Uju Gold said:

"Accusations of infidelity? Did she cheat while in a relationship with Y? Anyway let him conduct a DNA test and let the truth prevail. Ometalu bulu. And if she's innocent, may she be vindicated. May the truth and justice prevail and may God deliver the innocent."

Ebitu Michael said:

"God please save her. I wish they both can see this to know there's battle ahead. This shouldn't happen o, because she's seen more than enough already."

Zully Mawedo Suleiman said:

"In their realms? 10 persons dedicated to finish? I am trying to get the picture of what this is about. God abeg let nothing happen to this beautiful children please."

Onuchukwu Joy said:

"Shii I feel so pity for that lady honestly,even tho others should learn from her mistake, but we are human bond to make mistake and we ask God for Mercy constantly,I pray God should show her great mercy."

Orji Chidiebele Rosemary said:

"Why did she enter that family,even if d couples are having issue?

"Na she be problem solver?

"Now d children don d carry problems wey them no know about.

"Sidechick that can handle men.

"Meet my papa wife for training.

"We are orphans and she still d perform signs and wonders.

"Polygamy my foot."

Sharon Nwadire said:

"I thought she’s a marine 2b2 spirit B0**mber ? Abi dem don dismember her?

"Just asking for a confused friend ooo."

