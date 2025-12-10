Yul Edochie has broken his silence amid his second wife Judy Austin's outburst and daughter Danielle's graduation

The Nollywood actor ignored the drama and celebration to focus on his craft as he shared a behind-the-scenes clip from his latest movie

His social media post, however, sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens taunting him over his second wife's dramatic post

Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and politician Yul Edochie recently returned to social media amid his second wife, actress Judy Austin's outburst and his daughter with May, Danielle's graduation from university.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, Judy made waves online after she issued a fierce warning to an anonymous witch and her coven members after they attacked her.

The actress advised the anonymous person and their admirers not to assault her, stating that they cannot fight "fire."

According to Judy, while using deception to gain sympathy was acceptable, hiding behind that and continually abusing her and her children and their admirers was the other side that people do not see.

Judy's warning also comes amid Yul's first child and daughter Danielle's graduation from Pan-African University. His estranged wife May reflected on their daughter’s journey, noting that, against all odds, her graduation has come to fruition.

Yul Edochie breaks silence amid daughter's gradution from university, Judy Austin's warning. Credit: yuledochie

She expressed her pride in Danielle, mentioning that while she had much more to say, she preferred to keep it simple.

Amid the celebration and drama surrounding him, Yul, however, chose to stick with his craft, ignoring everything else.

The actor, via his social media pages, shared a video from behind the scenes of his recent movie.

The video Yul Edochie shared amid the drama and celebration surrounding him is below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

kallybae201 commented:

"Lizzygold Yul edochie,I hear your voice I don't know the one wey dey pepper 🌶️🌶️ Judy Austin uchechukwu muoghalu obasi."

gcina_9204 said:

"Why is ur side chick so restless abi peace no deh anymore."

lizziebeth_richard commented:

"As Yul is trying everything possible to rebuild himself, na juju is trying everything possible to bring him down again.. she has started again🙌 I think this your second wife enjoys it when you are trolled over her."

solace_mee commented:

"So u can't celebrate your daughters graduation, u be really odiegwu di na nwoke."

marilynnjoku5 said:

"Abeg help me tell Judy that he that comes with equity should come with a clean hands."

feli.5128 reacted:

"What a father. Danielle sorry that this man has to be your dad,is a quite a pity."

kevincofficial69 said:

"Yul you are a great actor nobody can take that away from you..but please call that thing you call second wife in other befor she destroyed the remain respect left for you...that woman did not meant well for you."

ritaeva167 commented:

"Your side chicken is raving mâd oo,go rescue her before she kpai herself."

