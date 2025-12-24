Actress Judy Austin has issued advice to married women and single mothers ahead of the Christmas celebration

In a viral video, Yul Edochie’s second wife warned against going beyond one’s means to celebrate Christmas

She also shared how people with limited means should celebrate, sparking mixed reactions online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Judy Austin sent a message to married women and single mothers, advising them against spending beyond their means for Christmas.

In a video she shared on her social media pages on Tuesday, December 23, she advised women against pressuring their husbands for Christmas and encouraged them to view it as just another normal day of the week.

She advised women to stay within their means by coming up with more affordable ways to celebrate this festive period, laying emphasis on contentment.

"I have an important message: If you don't have money for Christmas shopping, this message is for you. Please stop pressuring your husbands. You are a single mum taking care of everybody, so stop pressuring yourself for Christmas. We celebrate Christmas every other year. View this Christmas week as a week in July; don't see it as Christmas week. View it like this August. That way, you wouldn't be under any pressure. It is not a must to kill chicken, turkey, or goat every 25th. Who created that law? If you don't have money to buy anything, don't buy anything. Don't pressure your husband—it will overwork him, and he will be scared to come home. Be content with what you have," she said in part in the video.

The video of Judy Austin advising women against pressuring their husbands for Christmas is below:

Reactions to Judy Austin’s Advice to Women

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

Ngozi Ifeoma Nzeduba Udoka-Abazie said:

"O Sino Gini?? Abeg tell am make e enter hase and continue the dancing and hailing episodes. Rebranding on Fire!! E no go work!!"

John Isaac Oyindamola commented:

"Good advice for you ooo una don hear ooo."

Gist & Trend with Jennifer reacted:

"Understanding wife we have seen you."

Lizzy Awini wrote:

"And you were not content with what you had (Mr Obasi)."

Angel Angel commented:

"She has suddenly switched to motivational speaker and throw away hyping and dancing we know her with. Judith is now at the mercy of online inlaws. She never knew that the heat of husband snatching drama will destroy her to this extent in her next world she will never look at a married man. Infact she will be a Rev. Sister."

Segnabu Mohammad said:

"See how yul don turn judy to motivational speaker."

