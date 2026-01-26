Nigerian TikTok star Jarvis spoke about how women handle breakups compared to men

The content creator spoke out weeks after her split from fellow streamer Peller

She claimed that it is easier for women to move on and shared how she handled her breakup

Nigerian TikTok creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has explained why she was able to move on quickly after her breakup with fellow content creator Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly called Peller.

In a video shared on social media, Jarvis stated that women often find it easier to move forward after relationships end, and she attributed her own ability to do so to confidence and self-assurance.

The development comes shortly after her separation from Peller, which drew public attention in December last year when he was involved in a deliberate car accident following threats linked to their breakup.

Weeks later, he confirmed that their relationship had ended, stating that they both remain good friends henceforth.

Jarvis explained that her sense of class and belief in herself made it simple to let go of the past and embrace new beginnings.

She emphasised that women generally do not waste time dwelling on breakups, and her own experience reflected this mindset.

According to her, being certain of who she is and what she represents gave her the strength to move forward without hesitation.

While Jarvis has expressed that she is already past the relationship, Peller appears to be struggling with the aftermath.

He recently declared that he would not give love another chance and further stated that he would never marry a Nigerian woman.

His comments suggest that the breakup continues to weigh heavily on him, even as Jarvis has chosen to focus on her personal growth and confidence.

Netizens react to Jarvis' claims

@DaSTReet5 said:

"Jarvis moved on from Peller so quickly because she's fiercely self-reliant, highly independent, emotionally mature, and never got deeply attached to him in the first place. Not every woman would move on from someone like Peller."

@iamniome commented:

"Yes, it's easy because they already moved on months before officially announcing it to you. Peller had been dating himself all along. Poor horseman."

@AskOlotuomotayo wrote:

"Big lie, in the long run, if such girl did not see or meet someone richer than their x that when you will hear my x is better than you but my question why did you leave your x when you know his better?"

@luckdayjackson reacted:

"But there is something I don't understand. Geh Geh said Peller told him he never knack Jarvis, that they were saving it for their wedding. But given how much these two are missing each other, something serious happened between them. I can bet on this. Jarvis will go back to Peller."

@idan1oflag said:

"It's not easy for anyone. Except they don't love from the start. Women just got easy access to distractions: Friends. Other simps."

