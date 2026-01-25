A video of Jarvis speaking about her relationship with Peller has surfaced online, sparking reactions among fans

In the clip, she spoke about a couple who drifted apart but later reunited, gushing over what happened to them

Her reaction after expressing what could happen between her and Peller caught the attention of social media users

TikToker Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, has expressed hope that she and her ex-lover, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, may get back together one day.

The pair went their separate ways a few months ago after Peller was involved in a car crash during a highly emotional episode linked to issues in their relationship.

Jarvis later reacted to the incident, announcing that she had ended the relationship. She also revealed that she visited Peller’s mother after being invited by her.

In a video that has since surfaced online, Jarvis was seen speaking about a couple who had drifted apart but later reunited.

She said she was unaware the couple had separated until she came across the news. According to her, every relationship experiences ups and downs, adding that their reunion made her happy.

Jarvis expresses hope about relationship with Peller

Jarvis said that when she initially heard about the couple’s breakup, it reminded her of her own relationship with Peller, which she felt might not last even before they eventually parted ways.

The TikToker expressed excitement that the couple reconciled and later welcomed a child.

She added that if such a reunion was possible for them, it meant there was still hope for her. In the video, she was seen lifting her hands and dancing joyfully.

Fans react to Jarvis’ video

However, many fans were unimpressed by her remarks. Some accused her of not wanting Peller to move on, while others labelled her a clout chaser.

Critics also claimed she only expressed renewed interest after seeing that Peller was doing well following their breakup.

How fans reacted to Jarvis's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Jarvis speaking about her relationship Peller as many shares their observation about her utterance. Here are comments below:

@francis_ballard_ said:

"Nice try."

@complete_guyz shared:

"You know g ree move on, ex weh no gree move on."

@_edwin_wisdom_ stated:

"Clout chasing at it peak God abeg."

@torlexino reacted:

"You don see say the boy dey do well even after the break up, you won come back. Omo werey."

@masterplan007us commented:

"What GLE coupe can not do does not exist. Na wa oo."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had previously reported that Peller and Jarvis had made headlines again over the reaction to their engagement, with a supposed engagement ring at the centre of their latest issues.

The content creator had blasted his girlfriend over her video, in which she claimed he had simply given her a promise ring, blasting her mental state and calling her out for not being honest.

