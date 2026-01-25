Nancy Isime Announces She’s Ready for Marriage, Shares What She Wants in Men, Elicits Outrage
- Nancy Isime announced that she is ready for marriage at 34 while appearing as a guest on Morayo Brown’s show
- She was asked by the host if there was a man in the pipeline after making the declaration
- The actress listed the traits she wants in a man, but her remarks were met with backlash, with many social media users criticising her
Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has announced that she is ready for marriage at 34. The actress, who lost significant weight a few months ago, was a guest on Morayo Brown’s new programme, The Morayo Show.
While speaking about how she aims to become a better person for her father, siblings, and future partner, the host interrupted to ask if there was a man in the pipeline.
Isime replied that no man had “manifested” yet, adding that there should be one because she is now of age. She clarified that she is 34.
Morayo Brown also asked the actress about the kind of man she desires. Isime said she wants a kind man, describing kindness as the most attractive trait.
She added that while other qualities can be worked on, kindness must come first.
Fans react to Nancy Isime’s remarks
Following her comments, some social media users reacted negatively. Despite the actress previously opening up about her struggles as a child, critics taunted her over her age and past, with some claiming she was no longer “ripe” for marriage.
Others compared her current preferences to what they alleged she once wanted in a partner when she was younger, describing the change as a “panic decision.” A few commenters also made harsh remarks about who they believed would be willing to marry her, sparking further backlash online.
Here is the X post about Nancy Isime below:
How fans reacted to Nancy Isime's utterance
Netizens reacted after hearing what the actress aid about her future husband. Here are comments below:
@CuffDao commented:
"Lol 34 ain't ripe for women, by 34 you are rotten."
@MasculineVolt shared
"Only a divorced man with 5 kids will want her. You can waste your youthful and juicy age with everyone, and want to give the finished bottle to one single young man. He'll reject you with a smile on his face no matter what you think you have."
@gamerwalt shared:
"It is funny how "Kindness" only becomes the priority when they cross 30. In her 20s... the list was "Tall, Rich, and Dark". Now that the market is getting cold... the list has shrunk to "Just be Nice". This is not growth... this is a panic sale.?
Nancy Isime dazzles in hijab
Legit.ng had reported that Isime got the attention of her fans after she made some posts. She shared glossy pictures from her visit to the northern part of the country. She displayed the versatility of her fashion sense in the photo she posted.
The talented role interpreter dressed like a typical Muslim lady and her appearance sparked reactions from her fans.
