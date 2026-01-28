The resurgence of Ayo Labinjoh’s decade-long paternity claim and the psychological toll on 12-year-old Anuoluwapo Adeleke

A retrospective on the high-profile legal and social media battles involving Sophia Momodu, Amanda, and Larissa London.

The clash between Davido’s quest for marital stability with Chioma and the recurring allegations from international models like Anita Brown

The sun sets over the Lagos lagoon, casting a golden hue on the skyscrapers of Lekki, but for David Adeleke, the man the world knows as Davido, the horizon is rarely ever clear of clouds. In the high-stakes world of Afrobeats, where he reigns as a king of rhythm and "30 Billion" swagger, his personal life has become a permanent fixture of public consumption. It is a life lived in the glare of camera flashes, defined not just by his chart-topping hits, but by a dizzying carousel of headlines involving the many women who have crossed his path.

The latest chapter of this ongoing odyssey began not with a song, but with a plea. A 12-year-old girl named Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, standing in the crosshairs of a battle she did not choose, appeared on Instagram with eyes full of a heavy, adult-like sadness. She spoke of the bullying she endured at school and the taunts of classmates who questioned her father’s identity. Her mother, Ayo Labinjoh, an Ibadan-based woman who first made headlines in 2017, stood behind her, demanding what she calls "ultimate justice", a definitive, untainted DNA test.

Davido’s response was that of frustration. "I have done five DNA tests, and they all came back negative," he posted with the sharp finality of a man pushed to his limit. He described the situation as a decade-long campaign of harassment, a shadow that refuses to dissipate.

"I don’t know this woman. I have never slept with her. This is extortion," his voice screamed across the internet.

Yet, Labinjoh remains undeterred, alleging that the only test ever conducted was manipulated in 2014. She threatened to take the matter to the United States Embassy, hoping that the rigorous standards of American diplomatic intervention will provide the answer she seeks.

To understand the weight of the Labinjoh saga, one must look back at the trail of broken hearts and legal briefs that have paved Davido’s journey since he first burst onto the scene with "Dami Duro."

Navigating fatherhood across borders

The first major dent in his romantic life occurred with Sophia Momodu, the niece of media mogul Dele Momodu. What was initially portrayed as a high-society romance quickly turned into a battlefield. When their daughter, Imade, was born in 2015, the joy was short-lived. A bitter custody war ensued, leading to a dramatic airport confrontation where Sophia accused the Adeleke family of attempted child tr*fficking.

The drama played out in the pages of national newspapers, with Dele Momodu himself publishing open letters.

"No matter how much you have, you cannot buy a mother’s love," Sophia once stated during a particularly heated exchange.

Though they eventually reached a semblance of peace for the sake of their daughter, the relationship remains a cautionary tale of how quickly passion can turn into litigation. Sophia’s recent social media posts, which often hint at the challenges of co-parenting with a superstar, suggest that the embers of that fire still glow.

While the dust was settling in Lagos, another front opened in Atlanta. Amanda, an American-based student, gave birth to Hailey in 2017. For a moment, it seemed Davido had found a rhythm in his "baby mama" lifestyle, moving between continents to play the role of the doting father. But the peace was illusory. In 2020, rumors began to swirl about a makeup artist in London named Larissa London. For months, the singer maintained a deafning silence, even as Larissa posted cryptic photos of a son named Dawson. It took nearly two years before Davido publicly acknowledged Dawson as his son.

Davido, Chioma and the path to assurance amidst the storms

The most profound anchor in his life, however, has been with his now wife Chioma Rowland. Their relationship, which began during his rise to global stardom, was immortalized in the song "Assurance." Chioma was the woman who stayed, the one who navigated the storms of his infidelity and the crushing tragedy of the loss of their son, Ifeanyi.

Yet, even as they moved toward their grand wedding in 2024, the ghosts of Davido’s past refused to stay buried.

Unpacking the Anita Brown, Ivanna Bay scandals

In 2023, the singer’s reputation was rocked by the "twin-headed" scandal of Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay. Anita, a US-based model, became a digital hurricane, releasing screenshots, recordings, and videos claiming she was pregnant with the singer’s child.

"I didn't know he was married. I am a successful woman, I don't need his money, I just want the truth," she told her millions of followers.

Almost simultaneously, Ivanna Bay, a French socialite, appeared with similar claims, showing herself at a hospital and questioning the singer’s loyalty. The scandals broke just as Davido was promoting his "Timeless" album, creating a bizarre juxtaposition between his professional victory and his personal turmoil.

Wealth fame and the heavy price Davido pays

The narrative of Davido’s life is often framed by his wealth—the "Omo Baba Olowo" (Son of a Rich Man) persona. Critics argue that his financial power allows him to navigate these scandals with a level of impunity that a common man could not afford. Supporters, conversely, see a man who is a victim of his own fame, a target for women looking for a "payday." The truth likely lies in the messy middle ground of a young man who achieved unimaginable wealth and fame before he had the emotional maturity to handle the consequences of his actions.

As the sun fully sets and the neon lights of Lagos take over, the Davido story remains unfinished. The Labinjoh case represents the persistent "unfinished business" of his youth.

The singer may have married his "Assurance," and he may have celebrated his union with Chioma in a ceremony that shut down the city, but the echoes of other voices - Sophia, Amanda, Larissa, Anita, and now Ayo, continue to hum in the background.

