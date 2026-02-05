In her last major interview, Aunty Ajara detailed a harrowing experience of sexual assault by a close family associate

The late actress revealed that the assault resulted in a pregnancy and a difficult birth via CS, only for the baby to pass away just three days later

Before her death, following a protracted illness, top Nollywood stars had launched an emergency fundraiser as the actress fought for her life

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular small-sized actress, Aunty Ajara.

Just hours after news of her passing surfaced online, an old video of the late actress began circulating, showing the painful experience she once shared about her past.

Ajara reportedly died on Wednesday, February 4, after battling a prolonged illness. The sad news was confirmed by her brother.

Ajara reportedly died on Wednesday, February 4, after battling a prolonged illness. Photos: Aunty Ajara.

Source: Instagram

Before her passing, several Nollywood stars, including Wumi Toriola, Mide Martins, Afeez Owo, and Ronke Oshodi Oke, had appealed to the public to support her financially.

Her condition became widely known after a distressing video showed her lying on a hospital bed, connected to oxygen, as she tearfully begged for help.

In a 2024 interview with actress Bimpe Akintunde on the Wasila Coded podcast, Aunty Ajara spoke openly about a traumatic incident that left a permanent mark on her life.

According to the late actress, she was assaulted by a man who was known to her extended family. She revealed that the incident led to a pregnancy she never planned for.

Ajara recounted that the child was delivered through a caesarean section, but tragedy struck shortly after.

“I was sexually assaulted by a guy who was a friend to my aunty’s husband’s brother. I gave birth to the baby through CS, but he died on the third day,” she said during the emotional conversation.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Aunty Ajara's death

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@bolatech stated:

"Ha! Aunty Ajara and she came for Allwell's candle light in January o"

@jessy_ademola_ stated:

"F*ck!!!!!! God only you knows best! May her soul rest in peace"

@yomex_luxury_timepiece1130 shared:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace"

@maggiee3367 shared:

"Wow! I really love the interviewer. She is so professional and a good listener. Aunty Ajara, you are lifted. The sky is your starting point and the lord will restore your lost."

@okikiolasulaimon410 stated:

"All I can say is Hmmnnnnn I love the interview Session with her tho… the way she intelligently answered the 2nd question about her iriri( she can be tall in height and not get to that glorious stage she is presently) E gbe Olorun tobi Aunty Ajara Welldone Ma’am @Wasilat Coded"

Aunty Ajara reveals that the assault resulted in a pregnancy and a difficult birth via CS. Photo: Aunty Ajara.

Source: Instagram

Content creator Sunshine buried in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Content creator Iniobong Esther Louis, widely known as Sunshine, has been buried in Lagos.

Sunshine, aged 34, reportedly passed away on January 9, 2026, following complications linked to a fibroid surgery that began weeks earlier in December 2025.

According to her close friend, Chidera Madu, Sunshine, who hailed from Nnung Udoe Itak in Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, initially sought medical help at Orchid General Hospital in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng