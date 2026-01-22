Davido has reacted to the statement his father made during the press conference he organised to address the singer’s paternity saga

The singer’s father disclosed the steps his family took after Davido was dragged online over calls for another DNA test for his alleged daughter

Many fans also reacted to Davido’s post, praising his father while warning the singer about his lifestyle and relationships with women

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to the step his father took amid his messy paternity saga with Ayo Labinjoh and her daughter, Anu Adeleke.

There has been back and forth over the paternity case, with many celebrities weighing in and offering advice on what the singer’s family should do.

Fans react to what Davido said about his father’s statement amid paternity saga. Photo credit@davido/@anuadeleke

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, the music star shared a post expressing his appreciation for his father’s support.

Davido posted a photo of himself with the billionaire businessman and thanked him for standing by him. He described his father as a loving man and wrote, “Thank you,” using love and gratitude emojis to show his appreciation.

Fans join Davido in thanking his father

Davido appreciate his father over paternity mess. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Reacting, fans of the If crooner also praised Dr Deji Adeleke, describing him as a good father for defending his son. Some noted that parenting lasts a lifetime, referring to Davido as the baby of the family.

However, a few others were not impressed with the singer, saying his lifestyle was the reason his father was being dragged into the controversy. They warned him to behave better and hoped he had learned a lesson from the paternity saga.

Recall that Ayo Labinjoh was among those who reacted strongly to the press conference held by Davido’s father over the controversy surrounding his son.

Fans react to Davido's post about father

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star about hid father. Many also celebrated the billionaire and called him a good father. However, a few schooled him about being a good child as well. Here are comments below:

@eaglefly0008 wrote:

"The guy really got a good man behind him and I love them. "Baby of the house"

@favouritecocoo said:

"Daddy na the real 001."

@ _thatsophiagirl wrote:

"Parenting is forever. No breaks. Thank you daddy."

@_omote shared:

"Thank you, our big daddy."

@chinenye_nwa1 reacted:

"His protecting his child. God bless him."

@11.11.2015___ reacted:

"David better behave yourself henceforth, all this problem is as a result of your reckless character. See the stress you had to put your father through. What if your father wasn't there to deliver you? I hope you've learned your lesson. Do better."

Daddy Freeze reacts to Davido's paternity saga

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Freeze reacted to the ongoing paternity saga trailing his friend, Davido, and his alleged daughter, Anu Adeleke.

The singer had been dragged online for allegedly abandoning Anu after the teenager wrote to him requesting a DNA test.

He warned the people calling for another DNA test for Anu and shared his take about their request.

Source: Legit.ng