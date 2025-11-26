Sophia Momodu has addressed the false narratives about her daughter, Imade Adeleke, spreading on social media

The influencer, while responding to a netizen about Imade's absence at Davido's birthday, stated that her daughter was not a 'bargaining chip'

In a latest post, the mother of one cleared the air as she opened up about the arrangement between her and Davido concerning Imade

Social media personality and fashionista Sophia Momodu, in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 26, addressed the false narratives spreading on social media about her daughter, Imade Adeleke, whom she had with music star Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia had responded to curious netizens who queried Imade's absence at Davido's 33rd birthday party in Atlanta, USA.

Sophia Momodu reveals Davido's father has been paying Imade's school fees for the past three years. Credit: thesophiamomodu/davido

She revealed that while her initial response had been emotional, she had to stand up for her child.

"Social media has become an integral part of our lives, and unfortunately, it has also become a platform for spreading false narratives. On a recent Sunday morning, I woke up to numerous posts that were intentionally targeted at my lovely daughter and tried to portray a false image of her well-being. As a fiercely protective mother, my initial reaction had been emotional, but I knew that I had to stand up for my child," she said.

Sophia, who described Imade as a happy, healthy, and well-grounded child, revealed she has been her primary caregiver for the past five years.

According to the online personality, she had solely handled her daughter's expenses except for her school fees, which her paternal grandfather, Adedeji Adeleke, had covered for the past three years.

She disclosed that, despite not receiving child support from Davido, Imade knew no lack.

"To further emphasize my commitment to my daughter's well-being, I have been her primary caregiver for the past five years. I have handled all of her expenses except for school fees, which her paternal grandfather has kindly covered for the past three years. I have not received child support from her father, but our child knows no lack," she said.

Sophia revealed she has waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished future claims.

In her words,

"In an effort to reaffirm my commitment to her happiness, I recently waived all outstanding child support payments and relinquished future claims. This decision has left me fully responsible for our child's financial needs, which is a welcome development for both parties."

She stated that she has never denied Davido access to or a relationship with Imade.

"Instead, I prioritise her safety and structured schedules," she wrote.

"Moving forward, I kindly request that my innocent child be left out of false narratives and stories," Sophia added.

Screenshot of Sophia Momodu's post is below:

Sophia Momodu releases lenghty post to address false narratives about Imade. Credit: thesophiamomodu

