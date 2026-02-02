A young woman shared her survival story after a viper snake allegedly bit her during her time as a student

She said the hospital lacked antivenom, forcing her to seek treatment from a traditional healer in Agbani

The healer used native methods, including Ojukwu oil and incisions, which she said saved her life

A young Nigerian woman, Vee Okeke, has shared her personal experience of surviving a snake bite amid ongoing discussions following the death of fast-rising singer Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music.

The woman shared her story in the comment section of a post by popular Nigerian doctor and health influencer Chinonso Egemba, well known as Aproko Doctor.

The doctor had recently weighed in on the circumstances surrounding the singer's death from a snake bite.

Lady bitten by a snake shares experience

However, according to Vee Okeke, she was bitten by a viper snake while she was a student, and unfortunately, the venom quickly affected her body. She said she was rushed to a hospital, but the facility reportedly did not have anti-venom available.

"I was bitten by a viper snake in school and the deadly venom attacked my system. They all shut down at once. The hospital they took me to didn’t have anti venom," she said.

Due to how severe her condition had been, she was advised by the medical staff against administering the antidote without knowing the exact type of snake involved.

As a result of this, she was taken to a traditional healer. Sharing the details of being healed traditionally, she said:

"They asked my lodge mates to take me to a native doctor in Agbani, who not only resuscitated me, sucked out the venom, massaged my whole body downwards with Ojukwu oil mixed with something else, and placed some native medicines on the incisions that he made on my leg. God used that man to save me."

Reactions to lady's snake bite cure

Some of the comments are below:

Omapalmer said:

"Wowww. God really used that man. Thank God for your life."

Maydivaa wrote:

"My mum too was resuscitated by a native doctor and we were asked to go to the spot where she was bitten by the snake after three or seven days that I can’t recall exactly, to wait there that the snake will come back there and we call kill it then, we actually did as we were instructed, the snake crawled back there but we couldn’t kill it, it escaped. This is more than 25 years ago and my mum is still alive and healthy."

Princess Diogo commented:

"Agbani has the most scariest snakes . I could count how many times I saw snakes around ESUt. One was in my room and I was lucky to discover it hidden and screamed, my neighbor and landlords son helped me kill it . It was HUGE."

Aproko doctor weighs in on Nanya's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Aproko Doctor reacted to the death of singer Ifunanya "Nanyah" Nwangene, stating that the snake bite itself wasn’t solely to blame.

He argued that her death highlighted the deeper failure of Nigeria’s healthcare system, especially the lack of antivenom in hospitals.

Aproko Doctor stressed that snake bite deaths are preventable and criticised the government’s focus on infrastructure over basic medical needs.

