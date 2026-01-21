A video of Nathaniel Bassey's prophetic declaration about married men who lead single ladies on has gone viral online

The gospel singer also cautioned single ladies against falling for temptation by accepting gifts from men they know are married

His stern warning has also warning didn't go down well with many as they queried why he left married women out

Popular gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey has sparked reactions with a stern warning to married men who deceive young ladies, lead them on, and even sleep with them.

During a powerful prayer session, Nathaniel, who is the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, emphasized that any man caught in such acts this year would face severe consequences, including being exposed on social media.

Nathaniel Bassey issues stern warning to married men who deceive single ladies. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

He was heard saying in a viral video: “If you try it this year, you won’t survive… your shame will not be forgotten, it will be on social media, and you won’t come out of that hotel alive.”

Nathaniel also addressed young women who willingly get involved with married men. He warned them not to fall for the lure of “greed, attention, Brazilian hair, Louis Vuitton bag,” stressing that “if you try it you won’t survive it.”

His powerful declaration stirred a resounding Amen from the congregation.

Mixed reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey warning to married men and single ladies. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that excitement and anticipation were in the air after Nathaniel Bassey shared an update about his plans for the 2026 edition of the Hallelujah Challenge.

In a post on his Instagram page, he announced that the programme will run from February 9 to February 28, 2026, with live sessions held daily at 11:59 pm.

The video of Nathaniel Bassey issuing a stern warning to married men is below:

Reactions trail Nathaniel Bassey's warning

While supporters praised his spiritual guidance, some netizens noted the lack of similar warnings for married women. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read them below:

lanre_abimbola said:

"Please preach to your colleagues as well them Chris and Co."

janetdada44 commented

"You for talk this thing early na en Pastor."

_queenfavour1 commented:

"The spirit is one. From d.k olukoya to Nathaniel bassey..he that hath ears let him hear."

megsy4real10 said:

"What of about the married women who sleep with married men too? Theirs should be more . Because what I see now on the streets is scary."

ceonightbird reacted:

"After chris okafor and Doris ogala…. To believe these pastors and their fake holiness just hard."

yellowgate44 commented:

"Abeg get out.. nobody dey disturb u from the tithe u dey collect from the mumu women in ur choice.. nobody dey force anyone, young women decide wat dey wanna do themselves."

richymonie15 said:

"A lot of married men are keeping young guys from marrying because they are pursuing our girlfriends."

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Legit.ng previously reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter."

In the clip, the young lady was seen showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge. During her ministration, many were delighted by her inspiring words.

Source: Legit.ng