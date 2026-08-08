Lagos State officials discovered that suspected hoodlums removed iron rods, steel reinforcements, and cables from the Festac-Alakija bridge

Environment Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab linked the operation to Governor Sanwo-Olu's crackdown on infractions along the Lagos-Badagry Transnational Highway

A joint midnight operation by RRS and KAI officers led to the arrest of 27 suspects, who now face prosecution under Lagos State laws

Authorities in Lagos State have arrested 27 people suspected of vandalising a newly built bridge connecting Festac Town to Alakija, after enforcement officers uncovered the deliberate removal of key structural materials from beneath the structure.

Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development on his official X account, saying investigations at the site revealed that suspected hoodlums had stripped the bridge of iron rods, steel reinforcements, cables, and other supporting components critical to its structural integrity.

Lagos State have arrested 27 suspects accused of stripping essential materials from the Festac-Alakija bridge. Photo credit: @followlasg

Source: Twitter

Bridge vandalism discovered during enforcement drive

The discovery came during a wider enforcement exercise ordered by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to clear the Lagos-Badagry Transnational Highway of illegal motor parks, roadside trading, environmental pollution, and market displays on highway setbacks and pedestrian walkways.

Officers found the damage beneath the bridge during routine checks along the corridor. According to Wahab, the removal of those materials poses a direct risk to public safety and damages infrastructure the government has invested heavily in building.

Joint midnight operation leads to 27 arrests

Following the discovery, a joint midnight operation involving the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force was deployed to the location. The operation resulted in the arrest of 27 suspects.

Wahab said the suspects would be prosecuted under the applicable laws of Lagos State. The Lagos State Government added that it would continue to take firm action against individuals or groups involved in vandalism, environmental violations, and any other criminal conduct that threatens the safety of residents.

Lagos introduces digital fare payment for danfo buses

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Government took a major step towards restructuring commercial bus transportation after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two of the state’s major transport unions.

The agreement with the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) is expected to pave the way for the formal integration of Lagos’ popular yellow buses, commonly known as danfos, into a more organised and regulated transport system.

Source: Legit.ng